New Suzuki Baleno appeals to light budgets

Suzuki has launched its all-new 2022 Baleno range in SA with two model derivatives: the entry-level GL and slightly more plush GLX flagship.

The compact hatchback is 3,990mm long and competes against budget B-segment rivals like the VW Polo Vivo, Hyundai i20 and Toyota Starlet, with the latter car based on the Baleno and also launched in SA this week.

Though aimed at the budget-conscious buyer the GL comes armed with a fair amount of standard features including a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a reverse camera and rear parking sensors, a trio of USB ports (two up front and one at the rear), cruise control, a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel as well as automatic climate control with rear air vents.

The GLX builds on that specification with a digital head-up display, a full 360-degree external view camera and a larger nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Halogen headlamps are replaced by a set of automatic LED Projector headlights with LED daytime running lights, a two-inch colour vehicle information display in the instrument cluster, keyless entry with a start/stop button, a chromatic rear-view mirror, and a set of 16-inch alloy wheels (the GL gets 15-inch steel wheels with stylish plastic hubcaps).