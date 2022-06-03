Stylish Honda HR-V crossover coupe is now on sale in SA

Texture and ambience are now everything to Honda. This was stressed by the local subsidiary at the launch of the new HR-V. It’s a curious shape that’s tricky to pigeonhole and difficult to plug into the SUV categories at first glance.

It’s not polarising, just akin to the love-child of a Haval H6 and the Mazda MX-30, but either way, it’s handsome and the most un-Honda like styling I’ve seen, and which bizarrely also springs out best in Opal white than any of the available colours.

Honda says it designed the car not with the usual profiling of the target market, but instead crafted it to align with people’s sensory organs of touch, sight and the pursuit of a feel-good aura in the cabin, an ageless preference.

On this front the HR-V is launched in two specifications, Comfort and Executive.Both have a 35mm increase in leg and shoulder room and an additional two-degree recline on the adjustable rear seats. The cabin is constructed in a mixture of soft and hard materials which don’t “thud” cheaply compared with the previous generation.

Honda is well versed in family practicality. The HR-V is intended to bring the brand’s fold-flat or flip-up Magic Seat concept to a car with a curved roof, and which according to diagrams, the shape doesn’t compromise much. The rear seats can be configured for different loads, including taller objects and though the boot looks and feels shallower than conventional crossovers, it’s said it can fit an adult-size bicycle.

Perched behind the multifunction steering wheel the posture is great. Features include a new 8-inch high resolution touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a four speaker sound system on the Comfort model and eight speakers on Executive.

There’s also a new Air Diffusion System that can alter the conditioner air flow directly or away from passengers, a hands-free power tailgate, a large centre cubby, four USB charging sockets, while the Executive model gains a panoramic glass roof.