×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

New Model

SVI makes Toyota’s Land Cruiser truly bullet proof

B6 Stopgun V2.0 package is available for single- and double-cab versions of the Land Cruiser 79 body styles

24 May 2022 - 17:42 Motor News Reporter
Toyota Land Cruiser 79 with B6 level protection. Picture: SUPPLIED
Toyota Land Cruiser 79 with B6 level protection. Picture: SUPPLIED

SVI Engineering, the manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new version of the B6 Stopgun V2.0 package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. The kit is available for single- and double-cab Land Cruiser 79 body styles, and offers protection against assault rifles, including the AK47 and R1.

It features integrated door armour with upgraded hinges, flat armoured glass bolted into each window frame which also allows for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gunports are included in package but can be removed on request.

A split windscreen is standard, with curved glass available as an option, as is a bullbar and ballistic grille combination. The roof, front fenders and all pillars also have bullet-resistant protection, as do the under-bonnet battery and ABS unit. A front-suspension upgrade is included.

The Land Cruiser 79 kit also boasts firewall protection and upgrades to full ballistic overlaps around each door aperture, including the floor and sides. The upgrade takes six weeks and the vehicle remains serviceable at agents thereafter.

 

COST

Single Cab: from R384,950 (ex VAT)

Double Cab: from R549,950 (ex VAT)

The protection includes a rear firewall. Picture: SUPPLIED
The protection includes a rear firewall. Picture: SUPPLIED

SVI makes anti-riot scraper for Land Cruiser 79

The scraper is inspired by the V-shaped cowcatchers used by trains to deflect obstacles on railway tracks
Life
7 months ago

SVI develops bullet-resistant Ford Ranger Raptor

The factory-backed armoured bakkie protects against handguns up to .44 Magnum
Life
9 months ago

SVI offers armour plating for V6 Amarok

Bulletproofing protects the VW bakkie against assault rifles
Life
1 year ago

SA company builds an armoured Land Cruiser 79

Homegrown SVI Max 3 is an offroad vehicle built to withstand bullets
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
New Ranger and Everest have their first public ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Mercedes bus customers able to 3D print their own ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Gyms have to break a sweat to keep up with savvy ...
Life
5.
Supply shortage lifts prices of used Toyota Hilux ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

These are SA’s top-selling new vehicles by segment

Life / Motoring

Toyota Land Cruiser 70th edition is a party special

Life / Motoring

These were SA’s best selling SUVs in January

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.