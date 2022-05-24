SVI makes Toyota’s Land Cruiser truly bullet proof

SVI Engineering, the manufacturer of armoured products, has developed a new version of the B6 Stopgun V2.0 package for the Toyota Land Cruiser 79. The kit is available for single- and double-cab Land Cruiser 79 body styles, and offers protection against assault rifles, including the AK47 and R1.

It features integrated door armour with upgraded hinges, flat armoured glass bolted into each window frame which also allows for fuss-free replacement should any damage be sustained during an attack. Gunports are included in package but can be removed on request.

A split windscreen is standard, with curved glass available as an option, as is a bullbar and ballistic grille combination. The roof, front fenders and all pillars also have bullet-resistant protection, as do the under-bonnet battery and ABS unit. A front-suspension upgrade is included.

The Land Cruiser 79 kit also boasts firewall protection and upgrades to full ballistic overlaps around each door aperture, including the floor and sides. The upgrade takes six weeks and the vehicle remains serviceable at agents thereafter.

COST

Single Cab: from R384,950 (ex VAT)

Double Cab: from R549,950 (ex VAT)