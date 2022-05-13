Eight things to know about the new Volkswagen Taigo

The new Volkswagen Taigo will be on sale in SA from June 2022. The compact coupe-SUV slots between the T-Cross and T-Roc ranges. The vehicle’s functionality is ensured through 440 litres of luggage space. The Taigo is flatter and longer than the T-Cross and measures 4,266mm in length, 1,515mm in height and 1,757mm in width. Ground clearance is 137mm and the wheelbase is 2,566mm.

Lights

All exterior lighting elements from the headlights to the rear lights feature LED technology as standard, including DRLs. The IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are standard in the Style and R-Line models.

Colours and Wheels

The new Taigo is available in eight exterior colours — two solid paint finishes, five metallic and one pearl-effect . All body colours except Deep Black Pearl can be combined with a contrasting black roof. Customers can choose wheel sizes from 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels.

Digitalised interior

The entire dash panel of the new Taigo is digital. It has three different infotainment systems: Composition Colour with a 6.5-inch display (standard in the Life), Composition Media with an 8.0-inch display (standard in Style and R-Line) and the optional Discover Media with an 8.0-inch display format.

The two-zone climatronic air conditioning - standard in the Style and R-Line - has a new, digitalised mode of operation: touch panels and sliders. It has USB-C ports and, as an option, a compartment for inductive smartphone charging.

Engines

The new Taigo will be available with the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine with 85kW and 200Nm paired to the seven-speed DSG transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.4l/100km and it takes just 11.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100km/h.