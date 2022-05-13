News
Eight things to know about the new Volkswagen Taigo
The Taigo is Volkswagen’s first coupe-SUV and it’s manufactured in Pamplona, Spain
The new Volkswagen Taigo will be on sale in SA from June 2022. The compact coupe-SUV slots between the T-Cross and T-Roc ranges. The vehicle’s functionality is ensured through 440 litres of luggage space. The Taigo is flatter and longer than the T-Cross and measures 4,266mm in length, 1,515mm in height and 1,757mm in width. Ground clearance is 137mm and the wheelbase is 2,566mm.
Lights
All exterior lighting elements from the headlights to the rear lights feature LED technology as standard, including DRLs. The IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights are standard in the Style and R-Line models.
Colours and Wheels
The new Taigo is available in eight exterior colours — two solid paint finishes, five metallic and one pearl-effect . All body colours except Deep Black Pearl can be combined with a contrasting black roof. Customers can choose wheel sizes from 16 to 18-inch alloy wheels.
Digitalised interior
The entire dash panel of the new Taigo is digital. It has three different infotainment systems: Composition Colour with a 6.5-inch display (standard in the Life), Composition Media with an 8.0-inch display (standard in Style and R-Line) and the optional Discover Media with an 8.0-inch display format.
The two-zone climatronic air conditioning - standard in the Style and R-Line - has a new, digitalised mode of operation: touch panels and sliders. It has USB-C ports and, as an option, a compartment for inductive smartphone charging.
Engines
The new Taigo will be available with the 1.0 TSI three-cylinder engine with 85kW and 200Nm paired to the seven-speed DSG transmission. Fuel consumption is rated at 5.4l/100km and it takes just 11.3 seconds to go from 0 to 100km/h.
IQ.DRIVE Technologies
IQ.DRIVE includes Travel Assist which permits partly automated driving to steer, brake and accelerate the Taigo at speeds between 30 and 200km/h. If an automatic, the Taigo can self-brake to a complete stop behind a vehicle ahead.
Side assist plus lane assist recognises vehicles in the blind spot that are overtaking quickly or driving at low speed in slow-moving traffic, warns the driver about them, and initiates counter-steering via Lane Assist. When reversing out of a parking space, the sensor system detects vehicles approaching from the side and then warns the driver.
Park Assist automatically guides the Taigo into perpendicular or parallel parking spaces and can reverse the car out of the latter as well.
Three equipment lines: Life, Style and R-Line.
Life gets LED headlights and LED tail lights, a 6.5-inch monitor, App-Connect, USB-C interface, electric foldable exterior mirrors with heating function as standard fitments.
Style includes IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, distinctive grilled, silver anodised roof rails, Park Distance Control in the front and rear, Dynamic Light Assist, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro, Active information Display and an 8-inch Composition Media infotainment system.
R-Line gets specific R-Line bumpers, high-gloss black cross and longitudinal bars in the grille, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights and LED fog lights, seats upholstered in Karoso fabric in ArtVelours, a black headliner, stainless steel pedals, privacy glass for rear side windows and rear windows, Active information Display as well as 17-inch Valencia alloy wheels
Black Style
The optional Black Style Package brings a black headliner, exterior accents, exterior mirror caps, radiator grille and tailpipe trim. The Black Style Package gets 18-inch Misano alloy wheels in black.
Pricing
Retail pricing of the Volkswagen Taigo will be announced closer to the launch date. The Taigo comes standard with a three year/120,000km warranty, three year/45,000km EasyDrive Service Plan and a 12-year anti-corrosion warranty. The service interval is 15 000km.
Customers who want to pre-order the Taigo before it officially goes on sale in June 2022 may do so on the Volkswagen website: https://forms.vw.co.za/app/pre-order/taigo
