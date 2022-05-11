Hi-tech new Range Rover Sport breaks cover

Land Rover has taken the wraps off its third-generation Range Rover Sport, describing it as the most advanced and dynamically capable version of the SUV yet.

The company says the new model range redefines sporting luxury with its sophisticated luxury, pioneering suspension and multiterrain ability.

The powertrain line-up includes a six-cylinder extended range electric hybrid, a potent new V8 and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with a fully-electric version to follow in 2024.

The new Range Rover Sport will be available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography grades, with a First Edition with special equipment available in the first year of production.

The top versions have features like a 1,430W Meridian sound system and power-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massaging functions.

A 75mm longer wheelbase improves rear legroom while the design is a cleaner, more aerodynamic evolution of its predecessor’s muscular proportions and short overhangs. New LED daytime running lights are the slimmest yet fitted to a Land Rover, and at the rear surface LED technology is used on a production vehicle for the first time.

The clean lines of the exterior are enhanced by flush door handles, contributing to a drag coefficient of just 0.29.

The so-called reductive design extends to the interior, including Meridian speakers that are hidden behind the textile of the rear doors. The cabin is updated with the latest technologies and opulent materials, and active noise cancellation reduces the effect of road and tyre noise.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system has a haptic, curved 13.1-inch touchscreen, with embedded Amazon Alexa voice AI to help drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect via Bluetooth, with smartphones also wirelessly charged.

The digital instrument panel is a 13.7-inch interactive driver display with high-definition graphics.