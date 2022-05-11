INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
Hi-tech new Range Rover Sport breaks cover
It is the most advanced and dynamically capable version of the SUV yet
Land Rover has taken the wraps off its third-generation Range Rover Sport, describing it as the most advanced and dynamically capable version of the SUV yet.
The company says the new model range redefines sporting luxury with its sophisticated luxury, pioneering suspension and multiterrain ability.
The powertrain line-up includes a six-cylinder extended range electric hybrid, a potent new V8 and six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, with a fully-electric version to follow in 2024.
The new Range Rover Sport will be available in S, SE, HSE and Autobiography grades, with a First Edition with special equipment available in the first year of production.
The top versions have features like a 1,430W Meridian sound system and power-adjustable front seats with heating, cooling and massaging functions.
A 75mm longer wheelbase improves rear legroom while the design is a cleaner, more aerodynamic evolution of its predecessor’s muscular proportions and short overhangs. New LED daytime running lights are the slimmest yet fitted to a Land Rover, and at the rear surface LED technology is used on a production vehicle for the first time.
The clean lines of the exterior are enhanced by flush door handles, contributing to a drag coefficient of just 0.29.
The so-called reductive design extends to the interior, including Meridian speakers that are hidden behind the textile of the rear doors. The cabin is updated with the latest technologies and opulent materials, and active noise cancellation reduces the effect of road and tyre noise.
The latest Pivi Pro infotainment system has a haptic, curved 13.1-inch touchscreen, with embedded Amazon Alexa voice AI to help drivers keep their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect via Bluetooth, with smartphones also wirelessly charged.
The digital instrument panel is a 13.7-inch interactive driver display with high-definition graphics.
The vehicle’s torsional stiffness has been improved by 35% to make it ride and handle better, further assisted by air suspension and active roll control.
Dynamic Air Suspension comes standard and varies its stiffness according to the driving situation to provide a good balance of ride comfort and cornering prowess. Agility is further enhanced by all-wheel steering, torque vectoring by braking, and an electronic active differential. The steered rear wheels deliver improved high-speed stability but effectively shorten the wheelbase in low-speed manoeuvrability, making the big SUV easier to park.
Adaptive all-wheel drive shifts power between the front and rear axles as driving conditions demand, and the Range Rover Sport is fully geared for off-road adventures with the latest Terrain Response 2 system. It is the first Land Rover with adaptive off-road cruise control, which helps drivers navigate tricky terrain by maintaining steady progress according to the ground conditions. Drivers can select one of four comfort settings and the system automatically adjusts the speed accordingly, allowing the driver to focus on steering.
All models are fitted with a 3D surround camera, wade sensing and ClearSight Ground View6 — the latter providing a virtual view of the road and terrain unseen by the driver, to help navigate tight parking spots or extreme off-road turf.
The range-topping model is the twin-turbocharged 390kW 4.4l BMW-derived petrol V8, which can accelerate from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.5 seconds.
The new P510e plug-in electric hybrid pairs a 3.0l six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with an electric motor for a system output of 375kW. It is capable of 0-100km/h in a claimed 5.4 seconds, an electric-only driving range of up to 113km.
The choice of powertrains will also include a P400 mild-hybrid straight-six Ingenium petrol, and a six-cylinder D350 diesel.
All models transmit their power via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and adaptive all-wheel drive.
The New Range Rover Sport will be available in SA towards the end of the year with pricing to be announced at a later date.
