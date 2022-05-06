SA pricing and specs announced for new Lexus LX

SA customers can start placing orders for the new-generation Lexus LX, the luxury brand's flagship SUV. Do note that Lexus is also experiencing acute supply constraints due to all the global turmoil happening right now and the earlier your place your order, the sooner the delivery.

The flagship Lexus LX will be offered in a five-model range, including the first-ever F Sport treatment and a new VIP Grade. A new naming guide sees the LX 500d (previously LX 450d) and LX 600 petrol (previously LX 570). Don't be alarmed, this denotes to a 3.5l V6 twin-turbo petrol with 305kW and 650Nm in the LX600 and a 3.3l V6 twin-turbo diesel with 225kW and 700Nm in the LX500d. Both engines are mated with the newly developed Direct Shift 10-speed automatic transmission.

Fuel consumption is pegged at 8.3l/100km for the diesel and 11.3l litres/100km for the petrols. Top speed is limited to 210km/h in both models and they feature an improved four-wheel drive system with open front and rear differentials and a locking Torsen centre differential.

The line-up comprises the LX 500d, LX 500d F Sport, LX 600 seven-seater, LX 600 F Sport and LX 600 VIP. All models come as five-seaters except for the LX 600 petrol grade which boasts seven chairs or a luxurious four-seat VIP grade.

The latter model boasts ceiling air vents, a rear multi-information panel equipped with a 11.6-inch touch screen, adjustable and heated/ventilated individual leather upholstered seats with massage options inside with 860mm of legroom. The seat backs have up to a 48-degree recline and an independently adjustable ottoman.

Further features to be found in the new LX include the human-centred Tazuna cockpit concept with dual centre screens, a 25-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, and fingerprint identification for engine start. Park Distance Control with Intelligent Clearance Sonar and Rear Cross Traffic Alert and braking are also big draws.

The wheelbase has been carried over from the current generation in order for the vehicle to retain its off-road capabilities, but the new model is 10mm wider and 30mm higher. Lexus says these dimensions contribute to more balanced proportions and steadiness on the road.