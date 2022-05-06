Audi E-tron 55 SUV is luxurious and practical but more a fashion buy

In the short years where fully electric cars started arriving in SA, there hadn’t been many that fulfil the demand for a family SUV. Now there are four that satisfy these criteria, including the BMW iX, Jaguar I-PACE, Audi e-tron Sportback 55 quattro and the car tested here, the Audi e-tron 55 quattro. Both the Audi protagonists can be had in two grades — Advanced and S line.

The curvier Sportback is a fresh addition to the range while my test unit is the progenitor of all e-trons since 2019. At first glance, you’d say it was an Audi Q5 but close up, it isn't quite. The electric essence is 221mm longer, 43mm wider with a 33mm lower roofline. These dimensions have created something rather sensational looking and more akin to a low-slung wagon, but with SUV height.

The exterior design impresses further with e-tron-specific touches of a closed-off grille flanked by LED headlights with exclusive look DRLs, while a playful light bar runs across the rear above a shiny valance with closed off exhaust ports.

It’s a match for quality build and similar sanctuary to other Audi products, but there’s a a flat, golf putter-like transmission lever. Both grades get the same high-level amenities worthy of Audis costing double six-figures, with the standard fitment adaptive sports suspension on the S line being the primary differentiator. Some of the options available are crucial to its electric makeup, like the steering wheel paddles, which I imagine the e-tron experience would be short-changed without, and which I’ll touch on later.

Other optional extras found in the test unit included a panoramic sunroof, head-up display and the virtual mirrors. You’ll need to use the central touchscreen for some features, but most information that doesn’t take your eyes away from the road is readily available from the stalks.

The e-tron 55 has outputs of 300kW and 664Nm from twin electric motors placed on each axle. On the road, the electric engine is delightfully quiet, but torquey. Being free of combustion vibrations with fewer mechanical linkages has allowed incredible levels of smooth and relaxed usability.

Any speed you want is reached and maintained with absurd efficiency. The e-tron will stick to any guided speed on its optional active cruise control regardless of changes in topography, and though it doesn’t match the acceleration abilities of its lower and more powerful RS e-Tron cousin, the 5.6 secs it takes from 0-100km/h will leave many a conventional car, including renowned rockets, momentarily flat-footed at the lights.

Top speed is 200km/h and if you approach a corner with dynamic mode activated, it feels tremendously adaptable to sporty handling that is both secure and convincing.