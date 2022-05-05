Regular Ferrari too bland? Try this one-off SP48 Unica

If you don’t want your Ferrari to be just like your neighbour’s, you go to Ferrari’s bespoke division to have a one-off car made.

That’s what a client did with the SP48 Unica, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series. It was unveiled on Thursday and was crafted to the specifications of a long-standing Ferrari customer who was involved in every step of its creation.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of chief design officer Flavio Manzoni, it is a two-seater sports berlinetta developed on the F8 Tributo platform with redesigned headlights and front grille, and restyled brake and engine air intakes.

The striking visor effect of the front was further heightened by making the side windows smaller and hiding the mid-mounted engine under a cover — in the F8 Tributo the V8 is on display under a transparent screen.

An intercooler intake is located immediately behind the side windows, which in turn enabled the intakes on the flanks to be made smaller. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area, boosting rear downforce.