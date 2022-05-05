×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

SUPERCARS

Regular Ferrari too bland? Try this one-off SP48 Unica

The Special Projects programme creates unique Ferraris for individual clients

05 May 2022 - 16:48 Denis Droppa
One-of-a-kind Ferrari has a very different look to the F8 Tributo it's based on. Picture: SUPPLIED
One-of-a-kind Ferrari has a very different look to the F8 Tributo it's based on. Picture: SUPPLIED

If you don’t want your Ferrari to be just like your neighbour’s, you go to Ferrari’s bespoke division to have a one-off car made.

That’s what a client did with the SP48 Unica, the latest addition to the Prancing Horse’s One-Off series. It was unveiled on Thursday and was crafted to the specifications of a long-standing Ferrari customer who was involved in every step of its creation.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of chief design officer Flavio Manzoni, it is a two-seater sports berlinetta developed on the F8 Tributo platform with redesigned headlights and front grille, and restyled brake and engine air intakes. 

The striking visor effect of the front was further heightened by making the side windows smaller and hiding the mid-mounted engine under a cover — in the F8 Tributo the V8 is on display under a transparent screen.

An intercooler intake is located immediately behind the side windows, which in turn enabled the intakes on the flanks to be made smaller. The longer rear overhang reduces suction from the roof area, boosting rear downforce. 

The mid-mounted engine is hidden under a cover. Picture: SUPPLIED
The mid-mounted engine is hidden under a cover. Picture: SUPPLIED

The SP48 Unica is powered by the same twin-turbo 3.9l engine as the F8 Tributo. With outputs of 530kW and 770Nm it’s the most powerful V8 in Ferrari history and is capable of thrusting the car from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 340km/h.

Ferrari didn’t quote a price for the unique car, but you can be sure it cost a healthy premium over the donor vehicle.

The Italian sports car firm has built a number of one-off specials, the most recent being the Ferrari Omologata in 2020, based on the V12-engined 812 Superfast.

Ferrari reveals teaser picture of its SUV

The Purosangue will take on Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus
Life
1 month ago

Ferrari’s 296 GTB tames the rain in Spain

First V6 may be junior in size but not in road-clawing or laptime ability — even in the wet
Life
1 month ago

Five exciting supercars you’ve probably never heard of

These tar-shredding boutique specials are only for the chosen few
Life
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BOOK REVIEW: Uncovering the human condition ...
Life / Books
2.
Six memoirs and biographies to add to your ...
Life / Books
3.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Traffic fines, licences and municipal rates to be ...
Life / Motoring
5.
BIG READ: Chasing darkness — how the ANC captured ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.