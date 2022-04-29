Festival of Motoring returns to Kyalami in August

After being cancelled in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Festival of Motoring returns this year at the Kyalami Grand Prix circuit from August 26-28.

The Festival of Motoring, presented by WesBank, has been staged since 2016 and is Africa’s largest automotive show. It was last held in August 2019 and this will be the fifth running of the event.

“This year will mark five editions of evolution of the Festival of Motoring, which will focus on the innovation and product offerings that the South African motor industry has to offer. We have added extensively to the wide range of experiences that will be available to visitors,” says Michael Dehn, MD of Messe Frankfurt SA, the event organiser.

More than 20 automotive brands will showcase their latest models including Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Mercedes-Benz, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot and Toyota. In addition, more than 150 exhibitors will display automotive products and services and lifestyle, outdoor and customised vehicles.

The show will give visitors the opportunity to drive or be driven in the latest models around the iconic circuit or the Dunlop Grandtrek 4x4 off-road course.

“These experiences are core to the Festival of Motoring’s success as they provide a unique way for the consumer to see, touch and feel various and favourite brands on one platform,” says Judy Maharaj, the event show director.

The Speed Challenge is a new racing element that will see a few racing legends of SA motorsport driving a variety of cars, including single-seaters, in a race against the clock.

In addition, a round of the Sunbet ZX10 Masters Cup motorcycle championship will be staged at the event.

Other entertainment on offer will include drifting and rally driving demonstrations, a children’s play area, junior karting circuit, a gaming zone and DJ sessions.

General access tickets will cost R250 for an adult and R50 for children aged 3-12. Also available are hospitality packages that include a culinary experience with celebrity chef Reuben Riffle, reserved parking, and a luxury supercar hot lap session.

More information at www.safestivalofmotoring.com