Porsche goes back to the future with retro-styled 911

Porsche has launched a limited-edition 911 Sport Classic model that revives the style of the 1960s and early 1970s.

Built in a limited run of 1,250 units worldwide, the model by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur is inspired by the original 911 from 1964 and the 1972 Carrera RS 2.7.

It reinterprets historical design cues from that era, including the wide body that is usually reserved for the 911 Turbo models, fixed rear spoiler in the style of the iconic “ducktail” Carrera RS 2.7, and a double-bubble roof.

The car is painted in an exclusive grey similar to the early Porsche 356 but is also available in other colours, and has twin, light grey stripes painted on the bonnet, roof and rear spoiler.

Inside, the iconic Pepita tartan pattern adorns the door panels and seat centres, while the upholstery is two-tone, semi-aniline leather.

The 911 Sport Classic gets its hustle from a 3.7l twin-turbo flat-six engine that powers the rear wheels through a manual seven-speed gearbox. At 405kW, it’s the most powerful manual 911 available today.

The transmission has an auto-blip function for downshifts, and a sports exhaust system is specially tailored to the model for a more emotive sound experience.