Last of its kind Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut revealed

The Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut has been unveiled. It is the fastest Koenigsegg yet made and the company says it will never endeavour to make a faster road car.

How fast you ask? Koenigsegg doesn’t share this, but the regular and track-focused Jesko accelerates from 0-100km/h in around 2.5 seconds with a top speed of about 482km/h, according to the company’s simulations. It’s expected that the car that honours company founder Christian von Koenigsegg’s father, Jesko, should hit at least 532km/h.

It achieves this through reduced drag by deleting the 1,400kg of downforce that comes with a huge rear spoiler. Purposeful smoothing out of its body shell and the construction of high-speed stability leaves it with 150kg of downforce, roughly what is generated by a Porsche 911 GT3 RS wing.

Further efforts to create a more slippery shape include elongating the car, giving it a more tear-dropped shape. The Jesko Absolut is 85mm longer than its track-cousin and it gets dished rear wheels for a drag co-efficient value of 0.278 Cd.

It’s powered by the same 1,193kW twin turbo 5.0l V8 engine with an 8,500rpm rev limit.

The engine is linked to an in-house designed, automatic nine-speed multi-clutch transmission.