Lexus’ RZ electric SUV hits the global stage

The first Lexus battery-electric vehicle (BEV) has premiered and, as a pioneer of cleaner hybrid engines, the brand is rather late to the electric party.

The RZ 450e is built using a BEV-specific e-TNGA platform that adopts a lightweight, rigid body and optimal weight distribution. High-capacity lithium-ion batteries, silicon carbide elements in the inverters and the incorporation of low-loss technologies deliver an estimated single-charge cruising range of 400km.

The new RZ follows the design language and styling cues of the recently launched NX. The signature spindle grille is still there but it’s now flush in BEV fashion to reduce front drag. Aerodynamics and driving stability also benefit from a distinctive roof spoiler while the ducktail shape of the boot reduces drag and generates downforce.

The interior presents a minimalist yet airy and luxurious environment. Three types of seat materials are used, including Ultrasuede, a material comprising 30% bio-based sustainable materials.

A panoramic roof provides heat shielding, thermal insulation and 99% UV protection and includes a dimming function, which instantly blocks light according to the needs of the occupants.

In addition, an optional yoke-like steering control also grabs the attention. It's said to reduce the driver’s workload, eliminating the need for hand-over-hand operation in situations such as intersections, U-turns, parking, and winding roads. It also enabled designers to lower the placement of the instrument gauges. Both the yoke and the standard conventional steering wheel use steer-by-wire technology.