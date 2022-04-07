The new Toyota GR Corolla is a seriously scorching hot hatch

It’s a good time for Toyota fans as the Japanese marque has finally revealed its scorching hot new GR Corolla hatch.

Built to do bad things to the likes of the Volkswagen Golf R, Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A35, this mutant Corolla is shaped by the hand of speed itself and comes fitted with wider front (+20mm) and rear (+30mm) fenders stuffed with 18-inch gloss-black 15-spoke alloy wheels shod with sticky 235/40 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres.

Other defining GR Corolla exterior features include a huge front radiator grille and a pair of rally-inspired bonnet-bulge air outlets if you go for the flagship Circuit Edition over the entry-level Core derivative. The Circuit Edition also receives a larger rear roof spoiler and a lightweight forged carbon-fibre roof that not only looks incredible, but contributes to a lower centre of gravity. An aluminium bonnet and front doors are standard on both.

Swing around to the rear of the GR Corolla and your eyes will be met by a rather interesting triple exhaust tailpipe arrangement that Toyota says reduces engine back pressure. Speaking of which, let’s have a quick chat about this machine’s oily bits.

As speculated, the GR Corolla inherits the same 1.6l three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine doing duty in the GR Yaris. Except Toyota has done a bit of fettling and it now pumps out 224kW (that’s an extra 26kW) and 370Nm worth of torque (+10Nm). There’s only one transmission to pair it to and that’s a six-speed manual fitted with Toyota’s neat iMT system that automatically blips the throttle for you on downshifts. Of course if you want to heel-and-toe the old fashioned way then you can turn it off.