Peugeot 208 pays attention to aesthetics and luxury touches

It’s not every week that a former European car of the year winner (in 2020) ambles through my gates for a road test. This is what happened when the Peugeot 208 arrived.

Seeing it parked there my first thought was to describe it as a traditionally sweeter-looking offer in the segment and it looks better than its Stellantis cousins from Opel and Citroën. The 208, Corsa and C3 hatches are essentially one car built on a similar chassis but differing in looks.

The engineering, however, matches the ethos of their respective brands, so it’s worth trawling through their variances and finding a perfect match. The 208 is the better looking in my opinion, and it’s a successful adaptation of the French company’s corporate suit of feline cues such as fang-like DRLs and the large maw of a grille filled with shiny slats.

The interior best emphasises Peugeot’s place in the Stellantis pecking order. It has an ambience of more expensive German hatches and has a fully digitised dashboard with playfully active icons and clever light usage. This is combined with stylishly arranged and chrome-tipped function buttons and well-padded seats.

It’s just as roomy as the others, with no marked advantage in how it cossets passengers. The rear seat is foldable for increased practicality but it’s hard not to focus entirely on the cabin. Features are the usual fare of electric windows, climate control, USB ports, multifunctional steering wheel and infotainment, but I looked forward more to experiencing the chassis variances.

In Allure specification it uses a 1.2l turbo three-cylinder to drive the front wheels. Power is 74kW and 205Nm and it’s paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. This configuration is a promise of lower purchase cost for budget seekers and driving nirvana for enthusiasts. The transmission is light and slick in the hand and though the engine wasn’t coming to the racing party it was nevertheless frugal. It averaged 6.2l/100km.

The motor has good urge but its torque peaks at 1,750rpm, a rather early point compared to both the Corsa’s and C3’s higher 2,750Nm peaks. Evidently the Pug is tweaked for luxury and tractability ahead of racy responses. Its maker says it’ll sprint from standstill and past the 100km/h mark in 9.9 secs and run out of steam at 188km/h.