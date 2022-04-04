Toyota Rumion targets economy-minded families

The SA population is expected to reach 61.9-million by the end of 2022. How apt then that the arrival of the seven-seat Toyota Rumion test car coincided with the census people knocking on my door to verify this increase in fellow South Africans.

Based on the Suzuki Ertiga seven seater, the new Toyota Rumion replaces the Avanza and belongs in the people carrying multipurpose vehicle (MPV) category which is available in small, medium and large sizes. Historically, this is a segment that was popular and then it dwindled in numbers but seemingly it’s on the comeback trail.

Customers today are able to choose between seven-seaters such as the Mitsubishi Xpander, Honda BR-V and the Ertiga, all of them with starting prices of around 300k. If this exceeds your budget there are also the Renault Triber and Datsun Go+ seven-seaters to consider, offering less power and selling for around R200k.

The Rumion is tested here in high-spec TX specification and is powered by a 1.5l four-pot engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. However, the all-important asset is seating for a driver and six others.

There’s lots of space for average-sized adults on lightweight seats that move back and forth to help everyone get comfortable. It’s not a wide car but head and elbow room is sufficient. The rearmost three-seat bench is slightly limited in space for adults but it’s an ideal place for smaller family members, or to be flattened and used to create a bigger boot for more luggage.

Interior storage space includes door bins and other nooks and crannies. It’s good but not impressive as there is no large and lidded storage bin that doubles as an armrest. You sit in a slightly commanding position but lower than you do in SUVs. The cloth-covered chairs are comfy and you’re unlikely to suffer from backache on long journeys.

The TX model comes standard with a good list of technologies. It has a start/stop button, power windows and mirrors, rear park distance control and a reverse camera, a multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth and a colourful touch screen display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay devices.

Safety is taken care of by two front airbags and ABS brakes, but there is no traction control.

These small MPVs are sought after by budget-conscious buyers looking to maximise on family practicality and running costs yet diesel engines don’t feature at all in this niche. It’s only one choice of a petrol engine for the Rumion range — a naturally-aspirated 1.5l motor with 77kW and 138Nm.

Despite its small size it isn’t a harsh-sounding motor nor did it feel underpowered. Though I didn’t get to fill the cabin to the brim with passengers it felt strong enough to handle a load, and when occupied with the driver only it scuttled along briskly on roads.