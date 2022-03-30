Chris de Kock to hand over leadership of WesBank

Chris de Kock is retiring as CEO of WesBank after 35 years in the business and handing over to Ghana Msibi, the current CEO of WesBank’s motor retail division.

De Kock joined WesBank in 1987 and has held the role of CEO since September 2013.

He said that it was time to hand over the reins to the next generation of leadership.

“I am very proud of the business we have collectively built over the years. WesBank is a market leader in vehicle and asset finance with an unparalleled portfolio of partnerships. I am pleased that Ghana has agreed to take on this role and I have every confidence that he will make it a great success,” he said.