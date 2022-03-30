Life / Motoring

Chris de Kock to hand over leadership of WesBank

WesBank’s motor retail head, Ghana Msibi, will take over at the end of June

30 March 2022 - 08:25 Staff Writer
Chris de Kock retires as WesBank CEO after 35 years in the business. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chris de Kock is retiring as CEO of WesBank after 35 years in the business and handing over to Ghana Msibi, the current CEO of WesBank’s motor retail division.

De Kock joined WesBank in 1987 and has held the role of CEO since September 2013.

He said that it was time to hand over the reins to the next generation of leadership.

“I am very proud of the business we have collectively built over the years. WesBank is a market leader in vehicle and asset finance with an unparalleled portfolio of partnerships. I am pleased that Ghana has agreed to take on this role and I have every confidence that he will make it a great success,” he said.

Ghana Msibi takes over at the end of June. Picture: SUPPLIED

Msibi, who has been CEO of WesBank Vehicle and Asset Finance for seven years, said he was excited to step up and lead the company.

“It’s a very special business, with passionate people and high quality, long-standing partnerships. It’s a privilege to take over from Chris,” he says.

De Kock will retire as WesBank CEO effective June 30 but will remain with the FirstRand group for the next 12 months to ensure a seamless handover and finalise a number of strategic projects.

