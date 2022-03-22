Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Marquez has new episode of diplopia after Indonesia crash

Injuries continue to plague the six-time MotoGP champion

22 March 2022 - 16:20 Rohith Nair
Marquez suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a training crash. Picture: REUTERS
Marquez suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a training crash. Picture: REUTERS

Marc Marquez is suffering from another episode of double vision following his crash in the warm-up session of Sunday’s Indonesian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday.

The six-times MotoGP champion suffered a highside on turn seven that launched him into the air and he landed heavily on his side. He took a whack to his head but avoided serious injury as the cartwheeling bike missed him.

Marquez did not race after he was declared unfit. The 29-year-old suffered a similar episode at the end of last season after a concussion he suffered in a training crash and said he had been advised by doctors not to continue racing.

“It seems that I am experiencing déjà vu,” Marquez said on Twitter. “During the trip back to Spain, I began to have discomfort with my vision and we decided to visit Dr Sanchez Dalmau, who confirmed that I have a new episode of diplopia.

“Fortunately, it is less severe than the injury I had at the end of last year. But now it’s time to rest and wait to see how the injury evolves.”

Honda said Marquez underwent a general medical check-up in Madrid to evaluate all the bruises caused by the crash and a brain MRI, which confirmed he had not suffered any other injuries.

Marquez, who won six titles in 2013-2019, suffered a season-ending crash in the first race of the 2020 season when he broke his arm. He also missed four races in 2021 to fully recover from the arm injury and concussion.

Reuters

KTM’s Oliveira wins rain-hit Indonesia MotoGP

Binder brothers both finish in the top ten
Life
7 hours ago

Brad Binder on podium at MotoGP opener

SA rider clocks in fraction of a second behind Italy’s Bastianini in season opener
Sport
2 weeks ago

A new era: MotoGP starts this weekend without Rossi

Two South African Binder brothers on the grid as the 2022 season kicks off in Qatar
Life
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Old Isuzu bakkie to live on as the Gen 6
Life / Motoring
2.
Futuristic new Hyundai Tucson goes on sale in SA
Life / Motoring
3.
Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant package with ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Aston Martin reveals last-ever V12 Vantage ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Upsized Opel Zafira enters the big league
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.