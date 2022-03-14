Audi Q5 Sportback is stylish, cushy and frugal

The real pull of the fashionable coupe-SUVs is that they are cooler than their conventional cousins. But there’s always a risk of an awkward result.



Take the Audi Q5 Sportback, tested here in 40 TDI quattro guise. Fortunately the shape is cohesive enough with a near-identical front to the Q5, coupled with a redesigned rump and a sloping roofline. But it doesn’t dramatically plunge such as the e-tron Sportback or the smaller Q3 Sportback. You’d need a double-take to be certain it isn’t a regular Q5 — a car I drove a week before welcoming the Sportback.

It’s quite striking — shiny black paint riding on 21" wheels with the Advanced specification. The S-Line grade brings chrome decorations and it’s the same classy and solidly built interior that’s largely indistinguishable in layout from the SQ5.

The seats and driving position are just as comfortable with good views outside. Front head and legroom are fine but taller rear passengers are likely to experience a bout of claustrophobia due to the sloping roof line. The boot is a good size that’s not compromised much by the shape and it yawns wide for better access.

From an interior décor point of view, the Sportback has cream leather seats which contrast nicely with the black paint for a showy theme, but they will require dedication to keep clean.

The test car also featured a more powerful optional Bang & Olufsen sound system, a worthy extra in my opinion, while the large tailgate was also electric. Front parking sensors with a camera ensured safe social distancing to walls.