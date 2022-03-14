Road Test
Audi Q5 Sportback is stylish, cushy and frugal
It's the first time the Q5 has been made available in this sportier-looking style
The real pull of the fashionable coupe-SUVs is that they are cooler than their conventional cousins. But there’s always a risk of an awkward result.
Take the Audi Q5 Sportback, tested here in 40 TDI quattro guise. Fortunately the shape is cohesive enough with a near-identical front to the Q5, coupled with a redesigned rump and a sloping roofline. But it doesn’t dramatically plunge such as the e-tron Sportback or the smaller Q3 Sportback. You’d need a double-take to be certain it isn’t a regular Q5 — a car I drove a week before welcoming the Sportback.
It’s quite striking — shiny black paint riding on 21" wheels with the Advanced specification. The S-Line grade brings chrome decorations and it’s the same classy and solidly built interior that’s largely indistinguishable in layout from the SQ5.
The seats and driving position are just as comfortable with good views outside. Front head and legroom are fine but taller rear passengers are likely to experience a bout of claustrophobia due to the sloping roof line. The boot is a good size that’s not compromised much by the shape and it yawns wide for better access.
From an interior décor point of view, the Sportback has cream leather seats which contrast nicely with the black paint for a showy theme, but they will require dedication to keep clean.
The test car also featured a more powerful optional Bang & Olufsen sound system, a worthy extra in my opinion, while the large tailgate was also electric. Front parking sensors with a camera ensured safe social distancing to walls.
Audi’s range of 2.0 TDI motors has evolved over time and you’ll not want a reason to look at TFSI alternatives. It clinically delivers its 140kW and 400Nm, and though it lacks in exhaust note gravitas, it’s good for an 8.1 second dash from 0-100km/h and a top speed of 220km/h. Its earlier torque peak gives it strong legs for reeling in distances.
In cruise mode and at legal speeds the mechanical efficiency returns about 6.7l/100km on average, pointing to diesel’s other attraction.
The seven-speed automatic transmission is a sophisticated and intuitive thing, and ditto the damping that irons out surface blemishes with aplomb. The smooth drive is a big highlight of the Q5 range.
The Sportback comes with additional standard features over the regular Q5 including sports suspension. The steering feels sweet and so does the body control, which wasn’t disturbed when being hurled strongly into twisty roads. If it’s believed customers of coupe-SUVs are a bit more enthusiastic in their driving styles, then Audi has certainly accommodated them with sporty handling.
The Q5 Sportback is great to drive and after living with one for a full week I find little to fault, and the lower roof at the rear was only a concern for my lanky friends. The true test of its mettle will be against peer diesel rivals, the BMW X4 xDrive20d and Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d coupe.
At R1,006,000, the Q5 undercuts both on price, and that saving may just trump brand loyalty for some fans of the opposition.
Tech Specs
ENGINE
Type: Four-cylinder turbo diesel
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 140kW
Torque: 400Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Seven-speed Auto
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 220km/h
0-100km/h: 8.1 sec (claimed)
Fuel Consumption: 6.2l/100km (claimed), 6.7l/100km (as tested)
Emissions: 163g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Park distance control front and rear, cruise control, USB ports, multifunction steering wheel controls, auto on/off lights, rain sensor wipers, navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, climate control, leather upholstery, remote central locking, ABS, stability control, six airbags.
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: One year/unlimited km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,006,000
Lease*: R21,469 per month
* at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Audi Q5 TDI Sportback
WE LIKE: Refinement, fuel consumption, handling
WE DISLIKE: A bit cramped at the back
VERDICT: A fine SUV for the fashionista
Motor News star rating
Design * * * *
Performance * * * *
Economy * * * *
Ride * * * * *
Handling * * * *
Safety * * * *
Value For Money * * * * *
Overall * * * *
The Competition
BMW X4 xDrive20d, 140kW/400Nm — R1,097,176
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 220d, 143kW/400Nm — R1,107,142
