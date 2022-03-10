Upsized Opel Zafira enters the big league

The Opel Zafira began life 23 years ago as an Astra-based compact MPV that competed against the Renault Scenic when such vehicles were popular.

Now that the segment has all but gone extinct as buyers flock to SUVs instead, the Opel has been repurposed as the Zafira Life, a full-sized people carrier that takes on buses like the Volkswagen Kombi, Ford Tourneo, Kia Carnival and Hyundai Staria.

The fourth-generation Zafira has arrived in SA in two guises: the eight-seat Zafira Life Edition and the more luxurious seven-seat Zafira Life Elegance.

The family-focused Edition is the archetypal soccer mom’s vehicle with its eight cloth-covered seats and multiconfigurable three rows of seats. The second and third seating rows each contain three full-size seats that are mounted on rails and can be individually adjusted for legroom and backrest angle or flipped down to extend cargo space, while the third row can be removed.

There is ample stretch-out space for all occupants, and both versions of the bus have a huge, 1,060l boot behind the third row, much larger than that found in typical seven-seater SUVs. There are also plenty of storage spaces including a cooled glove box.

The more luxurious, leather-upholstered Elegance is aimed at business customers or families seeking more comfort. The second row has two individual seats with armrests and a folding table in the centre, creating a lounge-like atmosphere when the middle row seats are swivelled to face backwards.

A two-part panoramic glass roof stretches over the first two rows as part of the Elegance’s fully loaded executive package that includes electrically operated rear side doors, navigation, sunshade curtains on side windows, driver and front passenger seats with heating and a massage feature, head-up display and a powerful 10-speaker audio system. It also gets additional safety in the form of adaptive cruise control, active lane departure warning, speed sign detection, an automatic high-beam function and forward brake assist.

The rear tailgate isn’t electrically operated but the Elegance’s window flips open for easy loading.

The entry-level Edition doesn’t skimp on features and still comes standard with cruise control, dual-zone climate control, front and rear park assist with a reversing camera, automatic headlights and windscreen wipers and an infotainment system.

The Zafira Life has a five-star EuroNCAP crash rating. Standard safety fare in both variants comprises front and side airbags, ABS brakes, electronic stability control, blind spot monitoring and tyre pressure monitors.

I drove the new Zafira Life at its media launch in Gauteng’s Magaliesburg area last week, and with two people on board the 110kW/370Nm 2.0l turbo diesel engine delivered reasonable performance. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front wheel drive, it comfortably cruised the open road and had decent overtaking pace.

It’s not as punchy as the new Kia Carnival with its 148kW/440Nm 2.2l engine though, and in standing starts the Zafira Life has noticeable turbo lag at Gauteng altitude. Opel claims the Zafira Life sips just 6.3l/100km on a combined cycle, but this is unlikely to be achievable in real-world driving.