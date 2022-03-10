Mahindra XUV300 gets a specification boost

Mahindra SA has introduced minor updates to its XUV300 (pronounced “three-double O”) compact SUV that was launched here in 2019.

The ivory and beige interior of the India-built vehicle has been replaced by a black dashboard and black seat upholstery, after feedback from customers who called for a darker interior with a more upmarket look that attracts fewer smudges when travelling with children.

The darkened dash is still made of hard plastic instead of the classier-feeling soft-touch type, but that’s not unexpected in a budget range priced between R235,000 and R337,000.

A further improvement sees the infotainment system’s display growing from 7 inches to 9 inches, and all models with the touchscreen offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Despite the budget prices the cars are decently kitted in a competitive segment that includes popular models like the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Vitara Brezza.