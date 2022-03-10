Life / Motoring

Mahindra XUV300 gets a specification boost

India-built compact SUV adopts a larger infotainment system and darkened dash

10 March 2022 - 05:03 Denis Droppa
The XUV300 became the first car in Africa to achieve a maximum five stars in Global NCAP crash tests. Picture: SUPPLIED
Mahindra SA has introduced minor updates to its XUV300 (pronounced “three-double O”) compact SUV that was launched here in 2019.

The ivory and beige interior of the India-built vehicle has been replaced by a black dashboard and black seat upholstery, after feedback from customers who called for a darker interior with a more upmarket look that attracts fewer smudges when travelling with children.

The darkened dash is still made of hard plastic instead of the classier-feeling soft-touch type, but that’s not unexpected in a budget range priced between R235,000 and R337,000.

A further improvement sees the infotainment system’s display growing from 7 inches to 9 inches, and all models with the touchscreen offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Despite the budget prices the cars are decently kitted in a competitive segment that includes popular models like the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport and Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

A more practical darker finish and a larger touchscreen. Picture: SUPPLIED
The XUV300’s range-topping W8 grade offers high-end items like dual zone climate control, navigation, reversing camera,  leather-clad steering wheel, tyre pressure monitor, sunroof, self-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic headlamps and window wipers, as well as seven airbags.

Standard safety across the six-model range comprises at least two airbags, electronic stability control, ABS brakes, and ISOFIX seat mounts for child restraints. The XUV300 became the first car in Africa to achieve a maximum five stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

The range continues to offer both petrol and diesel options, and all models are six-speed manuals with front-wheel drive.

The turbo petrol is a 1.2l unit with outputs of 81kW and 200Nm of torque. The turbo diesel is a four-cylinder 1.5l with 85.8kW, and with 300Nm it offers the best torque in its segment. It is also one of the most frugal vehicles in the category with its claimed 4.8l / 100km.

PRICES

XUV300 W4 Petrol — R234,999

XUV300 W4 Petrol SE — R244,999

XUV300 W6 Petrol — R261,999

XUV300 W6 Diesel — R281,999

XUV300 W8 Petrol — R316,999

XUV300 W8 Diesel — R336,999

Pricing includes a five-year/150,000km warranty. The W4 and W4 SE have three-year/50,000km service plans; all other versions have five-year/90,000km service plans.

