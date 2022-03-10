Ford Everest Sport is a brilliant package with one technical blemish

Bakkie-based SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Isuzu M-UX and Ford Everest transform their 1-tonne payloads into passenger space for similar or less money than conventional SUVs, and they can be luxurious.

The XLT 4WD Sport is a more recent addition to the Everest range and it is styled with a bold black mesh radiator grille and striking 20-inch black alloy wheels, with LED headlamps and daytime running lights as standard equipment.

If you seek practicality you’ve come to the right place as Ford’s seven-seater is aimed at families too big for most modern-day crossover SUVs.

Clambering up the side step you’ll find a cabin that’s spacious and high up. The vehicle’s size can make reversing in tight spaces a bit of a chore, but fortunately rear parking sensors and a camera feed are supplied as standard. The interior also doesn’t shout “bakkie”, and the swathes of black and soft-touch surfaces, leather seats embossed with Sport lettering and a digital dash display create a suitably luxurious atmosphere.

Levers allow the backs of the seats to recline for easy access to the third row. The rearmost row also felt deep and more accommodative for adults than those found in more conventional seven-seater SUVs. The seats can fold down to create a cavernous space to load large items.

Electrically adjusted front seats, keyless entry and start, Ford Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment system with voice control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a navigation system with Tracks for Africa are standard fare.

The formula of fitting a spacious cabin atop a bakkie chassis has always been a winning combination for SA. Long distances and rough terrain require robust internals. The Ford Everest engine line-up is varied and includes four engines, rear drive or 4x4 exclusively paired with six or 10-speed automatic transmission choices.