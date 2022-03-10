Binder brothers tackle DJ classic bike rally

Trevor Binder and his two famous sons, MotoGP racers Brad and Darryn, are taking part in the 2022 DJ regularity rally for pre-war and vintage classic motorcycles, which will take competitors from Durban to Johannesburg from March 11-12.

The two racers returned to their home in SA after the opening round of the MotoGP World Championship on March 6 in Qatar, where Brad finished second and Darryn was 16th on his debut in the premier class. They will fly to Indonesia after the DJ for the first race on a new track, which takes place on 20 March.

Brad, who has now won three MotoGPs, again rides for Red Bull KTM this year, while his brother, Darryn, is with Malaysia-based RNF Racing (formerly Petronas) to ride a Yamaha in his first year in MotoGP.

“We are delighted that the family will take part in this year’s event after all three rode in the 2020 DJ Rally,” said Hylton Allison, who is filling the important role of clerk of the course for the first time.

All three Binders qualified as finishers in 2020, the last time the DJ Rally was held, as the 2021 event had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

Darryn, who was then racing in Moto3, fared best on that occasion, finishing 43rd on a 1928 BMW R52, with father Trevor 44th on his 1925 Indian Scout while Brad took 54th place on a 1935 Sunbeam. Brad had several problems on the ride, which required roadside repairs, but he showed determination in getting to the finish, which ended in the rain in Hillcrest.

A field of 104 motorcycles is taking up the challenge of riding at set average speeds on a route that follows similar roads that were used when this event was a road race between Durban and Johannesburg, from 1913 to 1936. It is for this reason that competing motorcycles must be 1936 or earlier models.

The event starts at the Hillcrest Corner Shopping Mall outside Durban on Friday and finishes the following day at the Benoni Northern Sports Club, after an overnight stop in Newcastle.

For more information visit www.djrally.co.za.