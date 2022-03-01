NEW MODELS
This is how much you will pay for the new Range Rover
The 19-model line arrives midyear at a starting price of just under R2.9m
Land Rover has announced pricing for the new Range Rover, which will be launched in SA around the middle of 2022.
The fifth-generation Range Rover will be available with four, five or seven-seat interiors together with standard and long wheelbase body designs. The new luxury SUV will come in a choice of HSE, Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels, while a unique First Edition will be sold in the first year of production. The First Edition is based on the Autobiography and will be available exclusively in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours.
Three powertrain options will include six- and eight-cylinder engines, including a new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).
The New Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by a new 4.4l V8 engine, badged P530 in reference to its output in horsepower. This flagship version produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque, and powers the SUV from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds, and to a top speed of 250km/h.
A D350 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel produces 257kW and 700Nm of torque, and propels the New Range Rover from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds.
The new Extended Range P510e PHEV combines a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving and the ability to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.
Prices:
D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R2,874,110
P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R3,050,840
D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,323,110
P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,499,840
P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,527,000
D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,447,110
P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,605,840
P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,582,000
D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,405,110
P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,581,840
D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,529,110
P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,687,840
D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,435,110
P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,611,840
D350 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,870,110
P530 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,944,840
P510e SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,962,000
D350 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,292,110
P530 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,367,840
Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.
