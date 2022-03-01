Life / Motoring

NEW MODELS

This is how much you will pay for the new Range Rover

The 19-model line arrives midyear at a starting price of just under R2.9m

01 March 2022 - 17:29 Staff Writer
The fifth-generation Range Rover will be available with four, five or seven-seat interiors. Picture: SUPPLIED
Land Rover has announced pricing for the new Range Rover, which will be launched in SA around the middle of 2022.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will be available with four, five or seven-seat interiors together with standard and long wheelbase body designs. The new luxury SUV will come in a choice of HSE, Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels, while a unique First Edition will be sold in the first year of production. The First Edition is based on the Autobiography and will be available exclusively in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours.

Three powertrain options will include six- and eight-cylinder engines, including a new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The New Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by a new 4.4l V8 engine, badged P530 in reference to its output in horsepower. This flagship version produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque, and powers the SUV from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds, and to a top speed of 250km/h.

A D350 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel produces 257kW and 700Nm of torque, and propels the New Range Rover from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds.

The new Extended Range P510e PHEV combines a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving and the ability to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Prices:

D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R2,874,110

P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R3,050,840

D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,323,110

P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,499,840

P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,527,000

D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,447,110

P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,605,840

P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,582,000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,405,110

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,581,840

D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,529,110

P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,687,840

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,435,110

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,611,840

D350 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,870,110

P530 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,944,840

P510e SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,962,000

D350 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,292,110

P530 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,367,840

Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.

New Range Rover in SA for sneak preview

The luxury SUV goes on sale in SA later in 2022 at a R2.85m starting price
Life
3 weeks ago

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty

The seven-seater 4x4 is now more powerful, polished and luxurious - but beware the fuel bills
Life
1 month ago

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 is a milder monster

It offers a more than R1m saving over the GLE 63 but performance is anything but sedate
Life
3 months ago
