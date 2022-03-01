This is how much you will pay for the new Range Rover

Land Rover has announced pricing for the new Range Rover, which will be launched in SA around the middle of 2022.

The fifth-generation Range Rover will be available with four, five or seven-seat interiors together with standard and long wheelbase body designs. The new luxury SUV will come in a choice of HSE, Autobiography and flagship SV trim levels, while a unique First Edition will be sold in the first year of production. The First Edition is based on the Autobiography and will be available exclusively in a Sunset Gold Satin finish, among a choice of five other exterior colours.

Three powertrain options will include six- and eight-cylinder engines, including a new Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV).

The New Range Rover is the first Land Rover to be powered by a new 4.4l V8 engine, badged P530 in reference to its output in horsepower. This flagship version produces 390kW and 750Nm of torque, and powers the SUV from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.6 seconds, and to a top speed of 250km/h.

A D350 3.0l straight-six turbodiesel produces 257kW and 700Nm of torque, and propels the New Range Rover from 0-100km/h in a claimed 6.1 seconds.

The new Extended Range P510e PHEV combines a 375kW in-line six-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 38.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a 105kW electric motor integrated with the transmission. Together, the powertrain provides up to 113km of pure-electric driving and the ability to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in 5.6 seconds.

Prices:

D350 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R2,874,110

P530 HSE Standard Wheelbase: R3,050,840

D350 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,323,110

P530 Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,499,840

P510e Autobiography Standard Wheelbase: R3,527,000

D350 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,447,110

P530 First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,605,840

P510e First Edition Standard Wheelbase: R3,582,000

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,405,110

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase: R3,581,840

D350 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,529,110

P530 First Edition Long Wheelbase: R3,687,840

D350 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,435,110

P530 Autobiography Long Wheelbase seven-seats: R3,611,840

D350 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,870,110

P530 SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,944,840

P510e SV Standard Wheelbase: R3,962,000

D350 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,292,110

P530 SV Long Wheelbase: R4,367,840

Prices include a five-year/100,000km warranty and five-year/100,000km maintenance plan.