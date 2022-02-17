Racy bloodline earns affordable Porsche Macan T badge

When fitted with the standard sport chrono package including the mode switch and sport response button, the Macan T accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 6.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 232km/h. The WLTP fuel consumption rating is 10.7l/100km.

Its specially tuned chassis is lowered by 15mm and is the only Porsche model to feature steel suspension with Porsche active suspension management (Pasm) as standard. The Porsche traction management (PTM) has also been adapted to the driving demands of the Macan T and has been specially designed with a rear-wheel bias.

A new option exclusively available for the four-cylinder Macan models is adaptive air suspension with Pasm. Porsche torque vectoring plus (PTV Plus) can also be added. Design elements include agate grey metallic on the front, flank and rear of the Macan T to differentiate the vehicle from other models in the series.

The contrast colour is also applied on the exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear. Customers can choose from a range of 13 exterior colours. Sports tailpipes and side window trims are in high-gloss black and it rides on 20-inch Macan S wheels in dark titanium as standard.

The interior of the Macan T gets standard, eight-way electrically adjustable sports seats with exclusive upholstery based on the black leather package with the centres of the front seats and the outer rear seats delivered with the sport-tex stripe pattern. A Porsche communication management (PCM) system with a 27.6cm touch screen is standard.

Front headrests feature an embossed Porsche crest while the contrasting colour from the exterior continues inside the vehicle in the form of decorative silver stitching on the seats, headrests and steering wheel. Standard equipment also includes a multifunction GT sports steering wheel, Sport chrono stopwatch and door entry guards in black aluminium.

Optional extras include the multifunction GT sports steering wheel in race-tex with carbon trims and an ioniser. The Macan T is available to order now and is priced at R1,190,000 including a three-year/100,00km drive plan.

SA deliveries start in June.