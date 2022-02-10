Mild-hybrid Volvo XC90 is a heavy drinker

With the automotive world in the throes of electric fever, Volvo is transitioning towards full electrification by phasing out cars with only internal combustion engines.

Diesel engines are being ditched as part of the strategy and you can no longer buy an oil-burning Volvo in SA. Instead, the Swedish brand now pursues fuel parsimony with new mild-hybrid petrol versions in the XC60 and flagship XC90 ranges. Topping the range, as before, is the hybrid XC90 T8 Twin Engine, its supercharged and turbocharged petrol four-cylinder paired with an electric motor to deliver combined thrust of 300kW and 640Nm.

The two mild-hybrid newcomers feature 2.0l engines with a petrol-saving Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS) that recovers brake energy to charge a 48V battery. An integrated starter generator uses this energy to support the combustion engine, and fuel saving is further aided by a stop-start system.

The mild hybrids arrive in two flavours: the turbocharged B5 with outputs of 183kW and 350Nm, and the B6 which uses both a turbocharger and supercharger to bring 220kW and 420Nm to the party. Both are all-wheel drive models with an eight-speed drive-by-wire Geartronic transmission.

On test here is the B6 model of the XC90, Volvo’s full-sized SUV range which has been on the market since 2015.

In terms of performance there is little to complain about. Despite its hefty weight this big Volvo has good spring in its step, accelerating with lively and mostly lag-free gusto. It cruises effortlessly and makes short work of overtaking long truck as long as you’re within the new self-imposed 180km/h speed limit applied to all Volvos.

But it’s a heavy drinker, and the test car averaged a thirsty 14.3l / 100km during its week with us. Admittedly much of the driving was stop-start urban, and better fuel economy may have been possible with more open-road driving, but the factory-claimed 7.6l/100km seemed excessively optimistic no matter how the vehicle was driven.