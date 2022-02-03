Swoopy Staria bus now available as a Multicab

Hyundai SA has launched the more versatile and cheaper Multicab version of its futuristically-styled Staria bus.

Late in 2021 the Staria was introduced here as a people carrier in nine- and 11-seater guises to replace the Hyundai H1, and its swoopy, sci-fi styling shook up what is usually a conservative market segment.

Competing against rivals such as the Toyota Quantum Crewcab and Volkswagen Transporter crew bus, the new Multicab is a five-seater with a giant cargo area sealed off from the rest of the cabin by a bulkhead.

With its one-ton payload and 2,500kg braked towing capacity, the versatile Staria Multicab can be roped in as a utility vehicle or as a family car for pursuits such as mountain biking and camping.

With its enormous 2,890l of boot space, three or more bicycles can be stacked standing up in the cargo bay, which is accessed by double side-opening doors. Passengers gain access to the rear seat through sliding doors on each side.

The three-seater rear bench is not adjustable but offers extensive leg- and headroom, and there are large storage nooks under the seat.

Available in a single 2.2l turbo diesel model, the Staria Multicab retails for R759,900 which includes Hyundai’s standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, six-year/90,000km service plan and seven-year/150,000km roadside assistance plan.