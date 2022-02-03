Not enough to do while you drive? Tesla’s karaoke mic allows you to sing and swerve

Tesla has introduced a microphone for in-car karaoke, allowing commuters to croon while they drive.

It pairs with the infotainment system, and duets are possible as it comes in a pack of two.

The new TeslaMic is only available in China for now, and the R2,800 gadget was introduced as part of a Chinese New Year software update that adds a karaoke platform called Leishi KTV to infotainment systems.

It’s an expansion of Tesla’s in-car Caraoke feature launched in 2019, which offered the ability to play a limited list of songs with lyrics appearing on the centre display. The new software update in China is a more complete karaoke system, and it even features sound modes to help singers.

It’s the latest in a line of unusual gadgets from the US electric-car maker including a Tesla decanter shaped like a lightning bolt, and a Cyberwhistle shaped like the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck.

Tesla announced that it will introduce no new cars in 2022 and that the Cybertruck is being further delayed until 2023.