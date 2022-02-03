NEWS
Not enough to do while you drive? Tesla’s karaoke mic allows you to sing and swerve
It pairs with the infotainment system, and duets are possible as it comes in a pack of two
Tesla has introduced a microphone for in-car karaoke, allowing commuters to croon while they drive.
It pairs with the infotainment system, and duets are possible as it comes in a pack of two.
The new TeslaMic is only available in China for now, and the R2,800 gadget was introduced as part of a Chinese New Year software update that adds a karaoke platform called Leishi KTV to infotainment systems.
It’s an expansion of Tesla’s in-car Caraoke feature launched in 2019, which offered the ability to play a limited list of songs with lyrics appearing on the centre display. The new software update in China is a more complete karaoke system, and it even features sound modes to help singers.
It’s the latest in a line of unusual gadgets from the US electric-car maker including a Tesla decanter shaped like a lightning bolt, and a Cyberwhistle shaped like the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck.
Tesla announced that it will introduce no new cars in 2022 and that the Cybertruck is being further delayed until 2023.
