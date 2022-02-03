New Kia Sorento launched with sharper styling and more tech

Kia’s new-generation Sorento has arrived in SA boasting sharper styling, better cabin room and updated technology.

Pitched against rival SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Hyundai Santa Fe, the Korean import is available in a four-model range priced between R809,995 and R988,995, in two- and all-wheel drive versions.

A new interpretation of Kia’s trademark “tiger nose” grille gives this seven-seater a more assertive appearance, with the widened grille wrapping around integrated headlamps on each side. “Tiger eyeline” LED daytime running lights create a distinctive presence, while a skidplate adds a dash of off-road ruggedness to the design.

The fourth-generation Sorento is 10mm wider and 10mm longer than its predecessor (now 4,810mm), with the wheelbase stretched by 35mm to improve interior legroom.

The cabin has been smartened up with soft-touch surfaces and metallic décor creating an upmarket ambience, with a premium feel that doesn’t stand aside for any market-segment rival.

It is heavily digitised too, with a touchscreen infotainment system that in the higher models is complemented by a digital instrument panel for the driver. Family harmony on long-distance trips is ensured by USB charging points for all seven passengers.