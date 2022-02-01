SA pricing of 2022 VW Caddy announced

Volkswagen SA has announced the pricing of the new-generation Caddy range which goes on sale later this month.

The Volkswagen Caddy made its SA debut back in 1992 and has to date sold over 35,000 units. Over 3-million units have been built worldwide since 1979.

With a sportier design, the fifth-generation Volkswagen Caddy goes on sale in SA during February 2022 and will arrive with a new naming convention: Caddy, Caddy Maxi, Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo.

New highlights include LED headlights and rear lights, painted body-coloured bumpers and black roof rails. Optional exterior features include a panoramic sunroof with a large glass area of 1.4m², a removable tow bar that can tow a maximum weight of 1,500kg, and 16-inch Wien alloy wheels. Twelve 12 exterior paint colours with five new colours are offered.

The new Caddy’s cabin is larger and more spacious. The Caddy Maxi Cargo accommodates up to two Euro pallets. Advanced driver assistance systems include cruise control and park assist with a rear-view camera. Power trains are the 1.6i with 81kW and 2.0 TDI with 81kW.

PRICES

Caddy 1.6i 81kW manual — R484,200

Caddy 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R573,800

Caddy Maxi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R600,400

Caddy Kombi 1.6i 81kW manual — R412,100

Caddy Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R476,100

Caddy Maxi Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R502,700

Caddy Cargo 1.6i 81kW manual — R404,000

Caddy Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R460,600

Caddy Maxi Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R487,200

The Caddy and Caddy Maxi passenger derivatives come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty while the Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo have a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. Service intervals are 15,000km.