Life / Motoring

LOCAL LAUNCH

SA pricing of 2022 VW Caddy announced

01 February 2022 - 10:47 Motor News Reporter
The Caddy Maxi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual is the stylish flagship which costs R600,400. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Caddy Maxi 2.0 TDI 81kW Manual is the stylish flagship which costs R600,400. Picture: SUPPLIED

Volkswagen SA has announced the pricing of the new-generation Caddy range which goes on sale later this month.

The Volkswagen Caddy made its SA debut back in 1992 and has to date sold over 35,000 units. Over 3-million units have been built worldwide since 1979.

With a sportier design, the fifth-generation Volkswagen Caddy goes on sale in SA during February 2022 and will arrive with a new naming convention: Caddy, Caddy Maxi, Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo.

New highlights include LED headlights and rear lights, painted body-coloured bumpers and black roof rails. Optional exterior features include a panoramic sunroof with a large glass area of 1.4m², a removable tow bar that can tow a maximum weight of 1,500kg, and 16-inch Wien alloy wheels. Twelve 12 exterior paint colours with five new colours are offered.

The new Caddy’s cabin is larger and more spacious. The Caddy Maxi Cargo accommodates up to two Euro pallets. Advanced driver assistance systems include cruise control and park assist with a rear-view camera. Power trains are the 1.6i with 81kW and 2.0 TDI with 81kW.

PRICES

Caddy 1.6i 81kW manual — R484,200

Caddy 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R573,800

Caddy Maxi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R600,400

Caddy Kombi 1.6i 81kW manual — R412,100

Caddy Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R476,100

Caddy Maxi Kombi 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R502,700

Caddy Cargo 1.6i 81kW manual — R404,000

Caddy Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R460,600

Caddy Maxi Cargo 2.0 TDI 81kW manual — R487,200

The Caddy and Caddy Maxi passenger derivatives come standard with a three-year/120,000km warranty while the Caddy Kombi, Caddy Maxi Kombi, Caddy Cargo and Caddy Maxi Cargo have a two-year/unlimited kilometre warranty. Service intervals are 15,000km.

Workers delight VW Caddy Cargo range starts from R404,000. Picture: SUPPLIED
Workers delight VW Caddy Cargo range starts from R404,000. Picture: SUPPLIED

New Volkswagen Caddy to touch down in November

Fifth generation car features increased space, new technologies and sleeker design
Life
4 months ago

A Volkswagen Caddy for the wilderness

Mini camper has a bed and a panoramic sunroof for slumbering under the stars
Life
1 year ago

VW Caddy is the unsung champion of practicality

A new engine and enhanced refinements sweeten the Caddy recipe
Life
1 year ago

Mercedes-Benz launches new Citan compact van model

This rival to the Volkswagen Caddy is available in tourer and commercial panel van guises
Life
5 months ago

No style but Opel’s new Combo MPV is life

If usable space and price ranks high in your family car objectives, this Opel Combo Life may just be what you need, says Phuti Mpyane
Life
2 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: Why you should eat meat
Life
2.
Is specialty instant coffee any better than ...
Life
3.
Formula One to make Covid-19 vaccine mandatory ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
5.
Want to worry less about money matters? Watch ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.