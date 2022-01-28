New Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 super car makes global debut

Gordon Murray Automotive has unveiled its second new super car. The Cis a two-seat, mid-engined projectile about the size of a Porsche Boxster.

As with the T.50 before it, the T.33 is conceived and engineered to offer a blend of performance, comfort, on-road driving experience and everyday usability, according to the company led by SA-born Gordon Murray.

Inspired by sports cars of the 1960s, only 100 units of the T.33 will be built on a newly developed carbon and aluminium superlight architecture. Its overall targeted weight is less than 1,100kg.

The T.33 will be powered by a specially reconfigured version of the engine in the T.50. It’s a 3.9l V12, co-designed with Cosworth and which weighs 178kg and revs to 11,100rpm to produce 452kW and 451Nm.

The motor is engineered for ultrarapid throttle response with 75% torque delivery at 2,500rpm and 90% of maximum torque available from 4,500rpm to 10,500rpm resulting in a power to weight ratio of 415kW per tonne.

Apart from the bespoke V12 engine, another charm of GMA cars is the availability of manual transmissions. The T.33 can be had with three pedals or an Instantaneous Gearchange System (IGS) paddle shift actuation. The transmission is combined with a Limited-Slip Differential (LSD).

More technical bits include the Inclined Axis Shear Mounting System (IASM) that incorporates anti-vibration mountings to ensure excellent cabin noise, vibration and harshness isolation and a newly developed, bespoke rack and pinion, hydraulically assisted steering system.

Brembo Carbon Ceramic Material (CCM) brake discs that feature six-piston aluminium Monobloc alloy front calipers and four-piston aluminium Monobloc alloy rear calipers ensure superb retardation.

Wheels are lightweight forged aluminium 19-inch in front and 20-inch at the rear. They weigh less than 7kg each and are shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S rubber.