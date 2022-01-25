WATCH | Slovak flying car certified to fly

In July 2021 the two-seat AirCar completed a 35-minute flight from Nitra to Bratislava in Slovakia, then folded its wings and drove the rest of its journey.

AirCar is different to the numerous drone-like air taxis in development, which are short-distance craft that aim to reduce traffic congestion in cities.

Unlike air taxis it does not have a helicopter-like vertical take-off and lift (VTOL) ability. Rather, it is a middle-distance aircraft designed to fly between cities. It requires an airport or airfield to take off and land, but has the advantage of being able to continue its journey by road.

It takes around three minutes to fold the wings and transform into a car about the size of an SUV.