Tokyo Auto Salon lays on motorised extravagance

The motor industry showed off some of its most extravagant creations at last weekend’s Tokyo Auto Salon. The annual event is one of the world’s top motor shows for concept vehicles and modified cars, and brings out some of the automotive world’s most eye-catching fare.

Here are some of this year’s most standout models:

LEXUS NX 450H+ OFFROAD AND LEXUS ROV CONCEPTS

With the NX PHEV (plug-in hybrid vehicle) off-road and ROV concepts Lexus is showing more adventurous off-road leanings than usual for the luxury brand. The NX 450h+ model that’s usually a stylish family SUV for urban usage is given off road driving accoutrements such as a raised suspension height, 265/65R17 all-terrain rubber and a roof rack. It’s then given a glitzy polish though a customised bronze (Iron Oxide), matte black paint, smoked Lexus emblem and door mirror visors.

The NX 450h+ has all-wheel drive and it’s powered by 2.5l in-line four-cylinder petrol engine and a rear mounted electric motor. Total system output is 174kW and 391Nm, enough oomph to haul the new Recreational Off-highway Vehicle (ROV) concept.

This lightweight side-by-side romper aims to provide a stimulating seat-of-the-pants adventure drive when out in the bush. Aside from being painted in the same fancy Iron Oxide colour as the NX 450h+ and equipped with L-shaped front/rear headlamps, the ROV is also the first Lexus vehicle to use an environmentally friendly hydrogen engine.

It uses a 1.0l in-line three cylinder that's fuelled by compressed hydrogen gas. It has a sequential paddle shift + reverse transmission, and a drivetrain with selectable 2WD and 4WD with diff lock.