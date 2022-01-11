Subaru Forester gets tweaks and new safety aids for 2022

Subaru SA has given its Forester range a midlife update for 2022. This year also marks Subaru Southern Africa’s 30th year in SA.

Changes to the SUV are headlined by a redesigned front fascia, which now features a larger hexagonal grille and squinter headlights with an array of LED bulbs, for improved night vision through adaptive high beam assist.

Further tweaks include mirror caps finished in a geometric textured material on the Forester Sport model, which also gains all-black 18-inch multi-spoke wheels. The Premium specification gets a new five-spoke, dual-tone design alloy and chromed mirror covers. The base model also makes do with new style 17-inch alloy wheels.

Cascade Green Silica is a new addition to the colour palette in place of the Jasper Green Metallic and the rest, crimson red pearl; crystal black silica; crystal white pearl; horizon blue pearl; ice silver metallic; magnetite grey metallic; sepia bronze metallic for the Premium derivatives remain.

While still on the colours, on the MY22 Subaru Forester Sport the orange and black theme has been tweaked with the removal of the orange splashes on the air vent surrounds but the citrus colour remains as seat contrast stitching on the dark grey seats.

For added practicality the Subaru Forester roof rails have also been strengthened and redesigned to allow for a higher load capacity for safe use of rooftop tents for instance. Additional tie-down locations have also been integrated into the rails as have two additional utility hooks been added to the roof of the rear cargo area.

Mechanical changes are only to improved steering responses, coil springs and dampers reworked for more refinement while a tweaked front suspension and new aluminium engine mount brackets bring improved noise, vibration and harshness levels. There’s no change to engines and the Subaru symmetrical all-wheel drive system.