NEW MODEL
Maserati teases its topless MC20 sports car
Drop-top version of the Italian two-seater is expected to go on sale next year
Maserati has teased a new convertible variant of its recently-launched MC20 sports car.
The Italian firm this week revealed pictures of a camouflaged drop-top prototype outside its Modena headquarters in Italy, ahead of the car’s market launch in 2022.
The MC20 mid-engined two-seater recently went on sale in coupé guise, joining the trident-badged line-up of grand tourers and SUVs.
The convertible’s roof is camouflaged and Maserati hasn’t revealed whether it is a hard or soft top, and whether the car has scissor doors like the coupé.
Mechanically the topless MC20 should be identical to the hard top, which includes an in-house-developed 3l twin-turbo V6 engine with outputs of 463kW and 730Nm and a rev limit of 8,000rpm.
The coupé sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 325km/h. Being slightly heavier, the convertible should be fractionally slower off the mark.
Later down the line there will also be an electric MC20 with a range of more than 380km, a 310km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds.
The MC20 sends power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch auto transmission, with traction enhanced by an electronic limited-slip differential. Drivers can select from four driving modes: GT, Sport, Corsa (track) and Wet.
It is the first Maserati to be built almost entirely of carbon fibre, making it a lightweight corner-carving weapon. Maserati says the MC20 is a potent track machine that also offers good driveability, comfort and safety on public roads.
There are no movable spoilers on the low-slung car, which has an underbody hump shape to improve aerodynamic efficiency.
The race-inspired cabin is trimmed in leather, Alcantara and carbon fibre. Along with a fully digital dashboard, it claims to have the best sound made in Italy with the optional Sonus Faber High-Premium audio system.
The MC20 coupé is headed for SA early in 2022 priced at about R5.5m, but Maserati hasn’t yet confirmed plans to offer the convertible locally.
