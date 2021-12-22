Life / Motoring

NEW MODEL

Maserati teases its topless MC20 sports car

Drop-top version of the Italian two-seater is expected to go on sale next year

22 December 2021 - 11:38 Denis Droppa
The convertible’s roof is camouflaged and Maserati hasn’t revealed whether it is a hard or soft top. Picture: SUPPLIED
The convertible’s roof is camouflaged and Maserati hasn’t revealed whether it is a hard or soft top. Picture: SUPPLIED

Maserati has teased a new convertible variant of its recently-launched MC20 sports car.

The Italian firm this week revealed pictures of a camouflaged drop-top prototype outside its Modena headquarters in Italy, ahead of the car’s market launch in 2022.

The MC20 mid-engined two-seater recently went on sale in coupé guise, joining the trident-badged line-up of grand tourers and SUVs.

The convertible’s roof is camouflaged and Maserati hasn’t revealed whether it is a hard or soft top, and whether the car has scissor doors like the coupé.

Mechanically the topless MC20 should be identical to the hard top, which includes an in-house-developed 3l twin-turbo V6 engine with outputs of 463kW and 730Nm and a rev limit of 8,000rpm.

The coupé sprints from 0-100km/h in a claimed 2.9 seconds and has a top speed in excess of 325km/h. Being slightly heavier, the convertible should be fractionally slower off the mark.

Later down the line there will also be an electric MC20 with a range of more than 380km, a 310km/h top speed and a 0-100km/h sprint in 2.8 seconds.

The MC20 sends power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch auto transmission, with traction enhanced by an electronic limited-slip differential. Drivers can select from four driving modes: GT, Sport, Corsa (track) and Wet.

It is the first Maserati to be built almost entirely of carbon fibre, making it a lightweight corner-carving weapon. Maserati says the MC20 is a potent track machine that also offers good driveability, comfort and safety on public roads.

There are no movable spoilers on the low-slung car, which has an underbody hump shape to improve aerodynamic efficiency.

The race-inspired cabin is trimmed in leather, Alcantara and carbon fibre. Along with a fully digital dashboard, it claims to have the best sound made in Italy with the optional Sonus Faber High-Premium audio system.

The MC20 coupé is headed for SA early in 2022 priced at about R5.5m, but Maserati hasn’t yet confirmed plans to offer the convertible locally.

Maserati postpones launch of Grecale amid chip shortages

The  announcement by the luxury brand  comes as a shortage of semiconductors forces carmakers around the world to slow or suspend production
Companies
2 months ago

Maserati MC20 makes a teaser visit to Jozi

The mid-engined Italian supercar will be shown to prospective buyers before going on sale in SA later in 2021
Life
9 months ago

Maserati Ghibli is a mild-mannered hybrid

Making the Italian sports sedan more planet-friendly has stripped it of some charisma
Life
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ford’s service plans are now optional, and here’s ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
3.
How studying abroad can be a springboard to ...
Life
4.
Toyota previews an electric bakkie
Life / Motoring
5.
The ups and downs of coffee consumption
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.