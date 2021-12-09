Toyota targets 2022 Dakar Rally win with revamped Hilux

Team Toyota Dakar Gazoo Racing SA driver and stalwart Giniel De Villiers is confident about the SA team’s prospects in the 44th edition of the Dakar rally to be held from January 1-14.

The next installation returns to the deserts of Saudi Arabia and the course now includes the Empty Quarter, a previously unused and sandy section in the area.

The seven-time podium finisher and winner of the 2009 Dakar in Argentina with VW Motorsport said: “We always look forward to the new routes. I’ve spoken to the route organiser and we’re expecting a lot more sand. It’s a great country to have the Dakar in and we have always enjoyed racing there.”

The team’s all-new Dakar challenger, the GR DKR Hilux T1+, has been extensively revised to conform to updated regulations. It’s powered by a new 3.5l twin-turbo V6 engine sourced from the new Toyota Land Cruiser 300 GR Sport, and replaces the normally-aspirated 5.0l V8.

The car also features a suspension travel increase from 280mm to 350mm and the tyres are widened from 245mm to 320mm.

“I feel very excited for this edition. Last year I had 24 punctures and this year we are allowed the same size tyres as what the buggies had last year and the years before, which they always beat us with,” explained De Villiers.

For Dakar 2022, the team will field four of the all-new Hiluxes, with Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah and French co-driver Mathieu Baumel; Giniel de Villier and Denis Murphy; Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings; and Shameer Variawa and co-driver Danie Stassen.

Team Principal Glyn Hall said: “Our all-new Toyota GR DKR Hilux has progressed extremely well over the past few months of development, and we are confident it is now ready to take on the Dakar Rally.”

Al-Attiyah was the highest of the Hilux finishers last year, finishing second about 14 minutes behind winner Stephane Peterhansel. De Villiers was eighth, and nearly four hours behind.