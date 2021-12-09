Life / Motoring

NEWS

Car sales: These were SA’s most popular models in November

New Toyota Corolla Cross vaults into third place in its first month on sale

09 December 2021 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
The top three selling vehicles were all Toyotas, led by the Hilux, Hi-Ace and Corolla Cross (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED
The top three selling vehicles were all Toyotas, led by the Hilux, Hi-Ace and Corolla Cross (pictured). Picture: SUPPLIED

Last month’s interest rate hike of 25 basis points failed to put the brakes on new-vehicle sales in SA, which continued their gradual recovery in November.

Despite the first interest rate hike in three years, and other factors such as sustained load-shedding and consecutive fuel price hikes, sales hit 41,588 last month — marginally higher than the 41,035 in October and a 6.6% increase over November 2020.

The upswing was largely driven by 27,828 passenger cars finding buyers last month, a 9.4% gain over November 2020, while bakkies and light commercials dipped 0.8% to 11,156 units with the Ford Ranger, a major player, undergoing a full model change.

Passenger cars were bolstered by strong demand from the rental industry which accounted for 15.6% of November car sales, said the Naamsa Automotive Business Council.

Medium and heavy truck sales were respectively up by 22.1% and 8.1%.

“New vehicle sales figures for November 2021 show that the market is holding up surprisingly well despite a number of factors we thought would have resulted in a slowdown of new vehicle business,” said Mark Dommisse, Chairperson of the National Automobile Dealer Association (Nada).

Overall, dealers had another good selling month, with Toyota showing the highest growth on units by 1,964 units (19.7%), Suzuki 489 units (18.8%) and Porsche 58 (170%) from the previous month.

“We could see December and January sales demonstrate the negative effect of the arrival of the new Covid-19 variant, as well as the huge increases in fuel prices and the impact of the weaker rand on vehicle pricing,” said Dommisse.

Toyota retained its domestic market leadership last month with 11,892 sales, with the newly launched Corolla Cross becoming SA’s third most popular vehicle in its first month.

Toyota was followed by VW Group (5,498), Suzuki Auto (3,082), Hyundai (2,869), Nissan (2,328), Ford (2,245), Isuzu (2,157), Renault (2,081), Kia (2,062), and Haval Motors (1,730) rounding out the top 10.

 

SA’s top-selling new vehicles — November 2021

  1. Toyota Hilux — 2,558
  2. Toyota Hi-Ace — 1,763
  3. Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,757
  4. Isuzu D-Max — 1,666
  5. VW Polo Vivo — 1,608
  6. Toyota Starlet — 1,477
  7. VW Polo — 1,221
  8. Ford Ranger — 1,165
  9. Suzuki S-Presso — 926
  10. Toyota Agya — 911
  11. Renault Kwid — 876
  12. Suzuki Swift — 859
  13. VW T-Cross — 838
  14. Kia Picanto — 729
  15. Renault Triber — 719
  16. Toyota Fortuner — 701
  17. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 699
  18. VW Polo Sedan — 669
  19. GWM P Series - 655
  20. Ford EcoSport — 630
  21. Nissan Navara — 617
  22. Nissan NP200 — 589
  23. Hyundai Atos — 551
  24. Hyundai Creta — 525
  25. Toyota Corolla Quest — 517
  26. Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 506
  27. Haval Jolion — 468
  28. Hyundai Grand i10 — 444
  29. Kia Sonet — 439
  30. Toyota Rumion — 375

Car rental sector drives November car sales

This is despite the frequent load-shedding, fuel price increases and an interest rate hike later in the month
Economy
1 week ago

These are SA’s best-selling SUVs

SA buyers continue to flock to SUVs and crossovers
Life
2 months ago

Toyota chases big numbers with new Corolla Cross

Denis Droppa drives Toyota’s new locally built crossover, which targets 20,000 sales a year
Life
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Deep, dark secrets of crew aboard wild superyachts
Life / Gadgets & Gear
2.
Volkswagen confirms pricing of facelifted Polo
Life / Motoring
3.
Elon Musk hints at new, more offbeat Cybertruck
Life / Motoring
4.
VW reveals teaser pics of all-new Amarok
Life / Motoring
5.
Are robots muscling out men’s sense of place in ...
Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.