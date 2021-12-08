Elon Musk hints at new, more offbeat Cybertruck

Like Elon Musk, the Cybertruck is eccentric. In keeping with that image the Tesla CEO first introduced the vehicle in an appearance on rapper Travis Scott’s Gang Gang music video in 2019. Now it’s time for new, more powerful model.

The yet-to-be-sold upgrade resembles a blocky aerofoil shape, unlike anything else in its purported lifestyle-truck segment. Production of the offbeat vehicle — featuring a near-impenetrable, smooth monochrome exoskeleton using ultra-hard, 30X cold-rolled stainless steel and armoured glass — is meant to start sometime in 2022.

The company says the unusual exterior coat helps eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion and can thus be driven wildly almost anywhere.

Musk said the pickup would offer models with battery options for distances of 400km, 500km and a range-topping model with 800km.

Prices for the base model with a single rear motor would start at $39,900 (R633,020); a mid-range with dual-motor all-wheel drive will sell for $49,900 (R775,449) and a tri-motor range topper costing $69,900 (R1,091,959).

The triple-motor version is estimated to produce 596kW and 1,355Nm and Tesla says this should see this Cybertruck accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in a staggering 2.9 seconds and have the ability to tow seven tonnes.

In typical fashion, Musk has tweeted plans for an additional model. According to the CEO this top-shelve model will have individually controlled, quad-motors driving each wheel and will also have a front- and rear-wheel steering system, enabling it to drive diagonally.

These updates are in line with a rising electric truck offensive by rivals Ford with its F-150 Lightning, EV start-up Rivian whose latest R1T pickup also offers four-electric motors, and GMC with its Hummer EV that has almost 15,000Nm on tap.

The Hummer uses three electric motors with all-wheel steering, which enables sideways driving via “crab mode”’ Rivian is also reported to also be investing in diagonal driving system that will enable its version to rotate 360º by spinning the left and right wheels in opposite directions.