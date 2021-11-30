Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Concept XM previews most powerful BMW M car yet

Another contentious uber-grille for a plug-in hybrid that will wield 550kW

30 November 2021 - 08:38 Denis Droppa
The Concept XM previews the new front-end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Concept XM previews the new front-end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models. Picture: SUPPLIED

BMW has unveiled the controversially-styled Concept XM as the first stand-alone M car since the M1 of the late 1970s.

Sticking with the Bavarian carmaker’s polarising new styling theme, the sports SUV wears a colossal kidney grille that dwarfs even the outsize nostrils on the 7 Series and 4 Series.

BMW says the design is close to the upcoming production car, which means the king-size grilles are likely to be retained, as will the aggressively sculpted bonnet and super-slim split headlights. Not only that, but the Concept XM previews the new front-end design for BMW’s forthcoming luxury-class models.

A coupe-like roofline and 23-inch wheels continue the vehicle’s visual bravado, while slim L-shaped tail lights extend across almost the entire width of the rear.

Slim L-shaped tail lights extend across almost the entire width of the rear. Picture: SUPPLIED
Slim L-shaped tail lights extend across almost the entire width of the rear. Picture: SUPPLIED

Launched at the Art Basel Miami Beach show in the US this week, the Concept XM is a stand-alone product not related to any other BMW. It looks ahead to the most powerful BMW M production car yet to reach the road, with production set to begin at the end of 2022.

It’s a plug-in hybrid that pairs a V8 petrol engine with an electric motor for total outputs of 550kW and 1,000Nm, comprehensively outgunning any other M car that has come before.

BMW hasn't quoted acceleration or top-speed figures but confirms that the car will have an all-electric range of 80km.

The car debuts a curved multimedia display that will be used in future luxury BMWs. Picture: SUPPLIED
The car debuts a curved multimedia display that will be used in future luxury BMWs. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside, the cabin is more driver-focused and has an illuminated, sculptural headliner that BMW calls a “luxurious retreat”. Warm brown leather dominates the cockpit, with the luxury ambience heightened by velvet upholstery with diamond quilting, and deep-pile carpeting.

The car debuts a curved multimedia display that will be used in future luxury BMWs, while the rear has a luxurious lounge-like ambience with deep seat recesses, special materials and visually powerful surfaces.

“The design of the BMW Concept XM is an extravagant statement by BMW M in the heart of the luxury segment,” says Domagoj Dukec, head of BMW Design. “It has a unique identity and embodies an expressive lifestyle like no other model in the BMW line-up.”

droppad@arena.co.za

New M3 Competition delivers rev-hungry performance

Love or hate the contentious snout, BMW’s sports sedan blends blistering pace with finesse
Life
7 months ago

The i4 is BMW’s first electric sedan

The range-topping version will have a power output of 390kW and hit 100 km/h in four seconds
Life
8 months ago

BMW reveals pricing of new 5 Series

Updated business sedan arriving soon with a restyle and tech innovations
Life
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BIG READ: The girlfriend in ‘House of Gucci’ ...
Life
2.
Spending clever: five advantages of an ...
Life
3.
Covid-19 variants will keep mutating until world ...
Life
4.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Kyalami 9 Hour to be postponed due to Omicron
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.