Life / Motoring

News

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro boasts unprecedented warranty

The 10-year/1-million km warranty by the Chinese brand is the longest offered in SA — and is partly transferable

25 November 2021 - 13:08 Motor News Reporter
The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro comes with the longest engine warranty of 1-million kilometres. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro comes with the longest engine warranty of 1-million kilometres. Picture: SUPPLIED

Chery SA has launched its new Tiggo 4 Pro crossover with an unprecedented 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty.

The warranty has two elements: a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and a free extension for another five years with an additional 850,000km engine warranty.

The 150,000km warranty is transferable to a new owner. The extended 850,000km warranty is added automatically at the end of the first warranty, provided that the vehicle is still with the original owner.

The warranty applies only if the vehicle is serviced and repaired at Chery dealerships, using original Chery parts and components.

The company says it will soon expand its partnership to more dealers with the aim of offering complete coverage in all major cities and having technical specialists close to owners for services and warranty support.

Chery has also announced that the AA will provide roadside assistance for five years/unlimited kilometres. Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA says the company has partnered with automotive component companies such as Aisin, Getrag, Bosch and Schaeffler for its internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric power trains.

“It is with this in mind that we are supremely confident in offering this decade-long, 1-million-kilometre engine warranty,” he said. “We hope the 1-million-kilometre engine warranty will set the benchmark and that our service and parts support through our dealer network will seal the deal.”

The Tiggo 4 Pro compact SUV/crossover is the entry-level range from the Chinese firm, which will also bolster its vehicle offering with the larger Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.

Chery was first imported to SA in 2008 by the Imperial Group (now Motus) before exiting the market in 2018 due to poor sales. The brand is now relaunching as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company. An initial 30 dealerships with service workshops and a large parts warehouse are planned.

Chinese car brand Chery to blossom back in SA in 2021

The Chinese brand first opened its local doors back in 2008. It marketed the Tiggo compact SUV and the Chery QQ hatchback before making a quiet exit ...
Life
3 months ago

Haval scales new heights with Jolion

Chinese car impresses with refinement and keen pricing, if not its bleeping safety systems
Life
5 months ago

BAIC B40 Plus is China’s answer to an American icon

The SUV has traces of Jeep’s Wrangler but boasts a lot more than borrowed looks, including a chassis built with Chinese military know-how
Life
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Audi’s Q5 Sportback joins the SUV-coupé craze
Life / Motoring
2.
Discover quintessential French flair in ...
Life
3.
Mercedes-Benz SA starts production of new C-Class
Life / Motoring
4.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Local white wines are more ...
Life
5.
The madness of war, driving soldiers insane
Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.