Chery Tiggo 4 Pro boasts unprecedented warranty

Chery SA has launched its new Tiggo 4 Pro crossover with an unprecedented 10-year/1-million kilometre engine warranty.

The warranty has two elements: a standard five-year/150,000km warranty and a free extension for another five years with an additional 850,000km engine warranty.

The 150,000km warranty is transferable to a new owner. The extended 850,000km warranty is added automatically at the end of the first warranty, provided that the vehicle is still with the original owner.

The warranty applies only if the vehicle is serviced and repaired at Chery dealerships, using original Chery parts and components.

The company says it will soon expand its partnership to more dealers with the aim of offering complete coverage in all major cities and having technical specialists close to owners for services and warranty support.

Chery has also announced that the AA will provide roadside assistance for five years/unlimited kilometres. Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery SA says the company has partnered with automotive component companies such as Aisin, Getrag, Bosch and Schaeffler for its internal combustion, hybrid and all-electric power trains.

“It is with this in mind that we are supremely confident in offering this decade-long, 1-million-kilometre engine warranty,” he said. “We hope the 1-million-kilometre engine warranty will set the benchmark and that our service and parts support through our dealer network will seal the deal.”

The Tiggo 4 Pro compact SUV/crossover is the entry-level range from the Chinese firm, which will also bolster its vehicle offering with the larger Tiggo 7 Pro and Tiggo 8 Pro.

Chery was first imported to SA in 2008 by the Imperial Group (now Motus) before exiting the market in 2018 due to poor sales. The brand is now relaunching as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Chinese parent company. An initial 30 dealerships with service workshops and a large parts warehouse are planned.