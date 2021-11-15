Life / Motoring

Rossi inducted into MotoGP Hall of Fame

The Italian put an end to his illustrious career with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix

15 November 2021 - 08:17 Manasi Pathak
The seven-times MotoGP champion is one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling racers. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Nine-times world champion Valentino Rossi was inducted into MotoGP’s Hall of Fame after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Seven-times MotoGP title winner Rossi, one of the greatest and most charismatic of motorcycling champions, delighted fans with a few quick laps at Valencia’s Ricardo Tormo circuit but was unable to add to his 199 premier-class podiums.

The 42-year-old, nicknamed “The Doctor”, is considering a move into car racing after competing in Grand Prix motorcycling.

“I always think of this day like a nightmare, because it’s the end of a long career and I thought it would be in Valencia but in the end, I enjoyed it a lot so I have to thank everyone,” Rossi said.

“Everyone who has worked with me, the whole paddock, the other riders … it was an unforgettable day and I enjoyed it. It was a long career, and always a pleasure.”

Rossi, the only rider to win titles in the 125cc, 250cc, 500cc and MotoGP categories, took a final lap of honour on Sunday to a standing ovation from the crowd as fireworks dotted the sky, before an emotional farewell with his Petronas Yamaha team.

A showman on the bike and off it, and famed for his postvictory antics, Rossi last won a MotoGP race in 2017 with Yamaha, in the Dutch TT at Assen. 

Reuters

Bagnaia wins Valencia GP, Rossi 10th in emotional farewell

Sporting greats pay tribute to retiring Italian
Sport
13 hours ago

End of era as Valentino Rossi retires from MotoGP

Nine-times world champion prepares for his final race at the Valencia Grand Prix
Life
2 days ago

SA’s Darryn Binder joins Yamaha in MotoGP next season

Darryn follows brother Brad to the premier motorcycle racing division, and takes over from the legendary Valentino Rossi
Life
3 weeks ago
