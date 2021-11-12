Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

End of era as Valentino Rossi retires from MotoGP

Nine-times world champion prepares for his final race at the Valencia Grand Prix

12 November 2021 - 10:07 Agency Staff
The 41-year-old Italian will make his 432nd Grand Prix start this weekend having amassed a record 89 wins and 199 podium finishes in MotoGP. Picture: MOTOGP.COM
The 41-year-old Italian will make his 432nd Grand Prix start this weekend having amassed a record 89 wins and 199 podium finishes in MotoGP. Picture: MOTOGP.COM

This weekend, Valentino Rossi will hang up his helmet as a nine-times world champion with seven titles in the top category of motorcycling.

The Italian said he was pleased with his achievement in a glittering 25-year career of popularising the sport as he prepared for his final race at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 41-year-old Italian will make his 432nd Grand Prix start this weekend having amassed a record 89 wins and 199 podium finishes in MotoGP.

“I think that the most positive thing in my career is that a lot of people started to follow MotoGP to follow my career from the beginning, and the sport became bigger, more famous in Italy but also all around the world,” Rossi told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s good to understand that during my career I became something different, something like an icon and this is a great, great pleasure also if for a rider it’s more important what happens on track, the result, everything.”

As a special surprise ahead of his retirement, the number 46 was reunited with all nine of his championship-winning machines in Valencia. With Rossi are Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis, left, and Honda team manager Alberto Puig. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
As a special surprise ahead of his retirement, the number 46 was reunited with all nine of his championship-winning machines in Valencia. With Rossi are Yamaha team boss Lin Jarvis, left, and Honda team manager Alberto Puig. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Rossi started his career in the 125cc category and won a world title in 1997, followed by the 250cc championship in 1999.

He moved to the premier class a year later and won seven titles between 2001 and 2009.

“I always imagined this presser... this is a strange feeling. I want to keep it normal but that’s not possible. Great emotion right now,” said Rossi, who took part in a special ceremony during which all his championship-winning bikes were presented before the media.

The Petronas Yamaha rider said he was disappointed at being unable to add a 10th world title.

“I fought a lot for the 10th championship ... I was able to race at a good level. My last title in 2009 was a lifetime ago. I would have been happy to win another championship but I cannot complain. I had a great career,” he said.

Rossi has had a difficult final season, collecting only 38 points and achieving no podium finishes.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo sealed the title ahead of Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix last month to become the first Frenchman to win a MotoGP world championship.

Reuters

Fabio Quartararo finds redemption in 2021 after year of disappointment

On Sunday the Yamaha rider became the first Frenchman to win the MotoGP world title
Life
2 weeks ago

SA’s Darryn Binder joins Yamaha in MotoGP next season

Darryn follows brother Brad to the premier motorcycle racing division, and takes over from the legendary Valentino Rossi
Life
3 weeks ago

Italian great Valentino Rossi to retire from MotoGP

Nine-time world champion will switch to racing cars at age 42
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Peugeot enters the bakkie wars with Landtrek
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota chases big numbers with new Corolla Cross
Life / Motoring
3.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Jewel of the future: Natural moissanite
Life
5.
CHRIS THURMAN: Alan Committie brings the theatre ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Bagnaia claims Algarve GP win as champion Quartararo crashes

Life / Motoring

Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin’s death

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.