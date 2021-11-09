Life / Motoring

Porsche’s Panamera Platinum Edition is on its way, and we have SA pricing

Exclusive version of the four-door sports saloon features black sports tailpipes, privacy glass, side-window trims in high-gloss black and exclusive-design tail lights

09 November 2021 - 16:30 Phuti Mpyane
The new Platinum Edition gets bespoke styling touches and a caboodle of specification as standard fitment. Picture: SUPPLIED
So far Porsche has been lavishing attention on its all-electric Taycan, with not much action seen in the Panamera range.

Now the German sports carmaker is offering an exclusive version of its four-door sports saloon and, in Europe only, corresponding Sport Turismo models.

The new Panamera Platinum Edition introduces discreet Satin Gloss Platinum features with a bumped specification as standard. Must-have items include adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), exterior mirrors with automatic dimming, LED matrix main headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus), a panoramic roof, park assist with reversing camera and, for the hybrid models, an on-board AC charger with 7.2kW charging power.

Platinum-painted 20 or 21-inch Exclusive Design Sport wheels, black sports tailpipes, privacy glass, side-window trims in high-gloss black and exclusive-design tail lights heighten and separate it from mere Panameras.

Beyond the soft-close doors and door sills made of brushed aluminium in black with the Platinum Edition logo is a black theme cabin also decorated in brushed aluminium.

Drivers of the exclusive edition sit on black, leather-clad and heated 14-way electric adjustable seats with a memory package and the Porsche crest on the headrests.

An analogue clock perched on the dashboard is flanked by a GT sports steering wheel  and musical enjoyment is provided by a high-power Bose surround-sound system. Safety features include Lane Change Assist as part of an extended list of standard equipment.

The Platinum Edition specification can be added to the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid ranges, and the vehicle will make its official world premier at the Los Angeles Auto show on 17 November.

Deliveries are earmarked from the end of January 2022, with Porsche SA’s Christo Kruger confirming that it will be available locally. 

SA pricing: 
Panamera Platinum Edition — R1,929,00
Panamera 4 Platinum Edition — R2,019,00
Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Platinum Edition — R2,409,000

All Panamera Platinum Edition variants come standard with a three-year/100,000km Driveplan 

Specific and tinted tail lights and platinum surfaces give the special edition Panamera distinct looks. Picture: SUPPLIED
