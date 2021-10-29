I have a Rolls-Royce and I want to paint it black

To create what is said to be the motor industry’s darkest black, 45kg of paint is used to create a high-gloss piano finish. The Spirit of Ecstasy mascot and pantheon grille are also darkened, and as in the standard Ghost the grille is illuminated with 152 LED lights.

The exterior treatment is finished off with bespoke 21-inch composite wheels with 44 layers of carbon fibre.

Inside the cabin, the noir ambience is created by darkened surfaces, including a black-faced clock and a dashboard with a diamond pattern weave in carbon and metallic fibres. Instead of chrome, the air vents are darkened using physical vapour deposition which won’t tarnish over time.

Clients can specify the Technical Fibre “Waterfall” section of the individual rear seats in the Black Badge family motif: the mathematical symbol that represents potential infinity known as a Lemniscate. Made of aerospace-grade aluminium on the lid of the champagne cooler, it is applied between layers of tinted lacquer to look as if the symbol is floating above the veneer.

The Illuminated Fascia on the passenger side of the dashboard displays an ethereal glowing Lemniscate, surrounded by more than 850 stars. It has a twinkling effect, echoing the subtle sparkle of the Shooting Star starlight headliner.

Not every part of the cabin is in Darth Vader’s favourite colour, and customers can choose colourful contrasting trim on the seats, doors and dashboard as shown in these pictures.