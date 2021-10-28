Life / Motoring

Motorsport

Nine-Hour returns to Kyalami in December

This is the third time the track will play host to the Intercontinental GT Challenge season-ender

28 October 2021 - 05:05 Motor News Reporter
The Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 at the 2020 Nine-Hour. Audi is currently leading the 2021 IGTC GT3 manufacturer's Championship. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Team WRT Audi R8 LMS GT3 at the 2020 Nine-Hour. Audi is currently leading the 2021 IGTC GT3 manufacturer's Championship. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit will host the Intercontinental GT Challenge 2021 season finale from December 2-4. Hosted in partnership with the City of Johannesburg, the Nine-Hour endurance spectacle makes another return after rounds were hosted at the circuit in 2019 and 2020.

The first three editions of the Nine-Hour took place at the Grand Central racetrack between 1958 and 1960 and the fourth, the Rand Daily Mail 9 Hour, became the inaugural race to be held at the then new Kyalami racetrack in November 1961.

The 2021 race meeting marks Kyalami's 60th anniversary.

The Nine-Hour Endurance Race draws top international GT Race teams and drivers to Kyalami. Local drivers include Jordan Pepper in a Bentley Continental GT3, and BMW's Sheldon van der Linde, who won the rain-filled 2020 Nine-Hour.

The Nine-Hour is the final race of the 2021 championship the battle for title honours among the various participating manufactures and is expected to provide thrilling racing. It is also expected that several local teams competing in the SA GT Championship will enter the Nine-Hour race, adding local flavour to the event. The full entry list is expected to be released shortly.

The event will also feature five local categories competing as support races: the SAGT Series, Global Touring Cars, the Volkswagen Polo Cup, BMW Racing Series and Mobil 1 V8 Supercars. The Soweto Drift Academy will host an off-track spinning competition adding to the local content and variety of the event.

Last year's Nine-Hour was held without spectators due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year a limited number of fans will be able to attend. More details, including the opening of online ticket sales, will be announced shortly.

Night racing action from the 2020 9 Hour. Audi leads the winning BMW as the sun sets. Image:SUPPLIED
Night racing action from the 2020 9 Hour. Audi leads the winning BMW as the sun sets. Image:SUPPLIED

Porsche’s Mission R concept drops a hint about its electric future

From the outside, the Mission R looks like the futuristic spawn of a Porsche Cayman and a Lotus Evora
Life
1 month ago

Two SA rookies to compete in 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours

Jonathan Aberdein and David Perel to uphold local hopes in this weekend’s endurance racing classic
Life
2 months ago

Ferrari wins Spa 24 Hours, with SA’s Van der Linde second

Audi fell 3.9s short of completing an incredible comeback from 54th on the grid, thanks to Guidi passing Vanthoor in the closing minutes
Life
2 months ago

Weaponised BMW M4 GT3 ready to go racing

The car is aimed at private teams who want to enter FIA GT3 and other racing series
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Why Stellenbosch is all the ...
Life
2.
Meet SA’s most fuel-friendly family SUVs
Life / Motoring
3.
The new digitally advanced Golf 8 GTI has arrived
Life / Motoring
4.
Busted: eight car myths
Life / Motoring
5.
BOOK REVIEW: Refreshing memoir details Spur ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Bullish Lamborghini sets another sales record

Life / Motoring

Tesla leapfrogs rivals in 2021 Best Global Brands Report

Life / Motoring

SA’s Darryn Binder joins Yamaha in MotoGP next season

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.