Busted: eight car myths

All SUVs are good off-road

This is one of the more prevalent myths in SA if videos of stuck or river-swept SUVs are the measure. Yes, crossovers and SUVs with raised suspension generally fare better on regular dirt roads than sedans and hatchbacks, but many of the popular models in SA have their limitations.

Many are fitted with road-biased front wheel drive and only a few models are available with all-wheel drive (AWD). Check if your SUV/crossover is fitted with AWD before venturing off-road and, better still, get a 4x4 with low-range gearing before tackling anything more demanding than a typical farm road. Additionally, water defeats all cars including proper 4x4s, so don’t take chances with an overflowing river this rainy season.