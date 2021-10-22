Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT

Drivers defend Netflix series after Verstappen snub

Dutch driver says some of the Drive to Survive rivalries were ‘faked’

22 October 2021 - 10:54 Alan Baldwin
Verstappen said he recognised the importance of the Netflix series but did not like being a part of it and would not be giving any interviews. Picture: REUTERS
Verstappen said he recognised the importance of the Netflix series but did not like being a part of it and would not be giving any interviews. Picture: REUTERS

Leading Formula One drivers defended the popular Netflix Drive to Survive fly-on-the-wall series on Thursday after Red Bull’s championship leader Max Verstappen said he was snubbing it because he felt some of the rivalries were “faked”.  

The docu-series, now filming its fourth season, has been credited as a big factor in fuelling the sport’s growth in the US.

Dutch 24-year-old Verstappen earlier told the Associated Press that he recognised the importance of the series but did not like being a part of it and would not be giving any interviews.

Mercedes’ seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen’s title rival, told reporters at the US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, that he had noticed a surge in interest in the country.

“In the last couple of years it’s been the steepest rise and more and more people are talking about it, more and more people engaging,” he said.

“The amount of emails and messages I get from people I’ve known for years in the States and who never knew what I was doing and now are hooked and can’t wait to come. I think a lot of them are coming this weekend.”

Verstappen’s Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, a two-times race winner who featured heavily last season, said he respected what the documentary was doing.

“What it has done for Formula One is tremendous. It’s really something I appreciate,” he said.

“The way they sell the sport is a bit of a drama. It is a show but at the end of the day it is good for the sport and is good for the fans so I am happy with it.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris, voted the second-most popular driver after Verstappen in a fan survey published on Thursday, also appreciated the show.

“I'm fine with it,” he said. “I think it’s a cool thing. Coming to America there are so many people who are now into Formula One just because of watching Drive to Survive. I think I come across on it all right.

“I think they do a good job. I can’t really speak on behalf of Max.”

His Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo agreed: “Most of us experience the effect it’s had on the sport. There’s certainly been a lot of growth and I honestly see that most in America.

“There’s times where you want a little bit of space or privacy but I do think if you let them know no cameras in this room they are pretty good with that.” 

Reuters

Verstappen out to ruin Hamilton’s Texan winning streak

Mercedes have dominated Texas but Red Bull is confident it can displace the champion
Sport
21 hours ago

Russell to join Hamilton at Mercedes in all-British Formula One lineup

Williams driver replaces Bottas who is departing for Alfa Romeo at the end of the seaon
Life
1 month ago

Valtteri Bottas to join Alfa Romeo’s Formula One team in 2022

Lewis Hamilton teammate says he is hungry as ever for results and wins
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa L’Atelier showcases and invests in some of ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
2.
Coming to your rooftop soon: flying cars
Life / Gadgets & Gear
3.
New Lexus LX debuts with gnashing grille and more ...
Life / Motoring
4.
A Dune adaptation cinema goers can be ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

SA Formula E round postponed to 2023

Life / Motoring

Win in Russia lands Hamilton 100th F1 victory

Sport / Other Sport

Aston Martin F1 keeps Vettel and Stroll for 2022

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.