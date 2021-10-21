Porsche 911 GTS is high on emotion

The flat six is bellowing at 7,000rpm, the car is hugging the curve like a boa constrictor, and all is right with the universe.

I’m at the wheel of the new 911 Carrera GTS (which stands for Gran Turismo Sport) on the wide open roads north of Cape Town, and fast coming to the conclusion that this car is the slightly less demented brother of the bad-to-the-bone Porsche GT3.

It has much of that car’s sound and fury, just toned down from headbanging heavy metal to straight-up hard rock.

Available in coupé, cabriolet and targa guises, the 911 GTS is a more hardcore sports car than the 911 Carrera S, and the extra 22kW and 20Nm it wields is just the starting point.

The chassis is poached from the 911 Turbo and has Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control system. The GTS is also lowered by 10mm and has helper springs at the rear to keep the main springs always under tension, but rebound rates remain the same.

The ride is very firm, and on anything but smooth tar the car jitters and twitches at high speed like a nervous rodeo horse, requiring a firm grasp on the tiller to keep this road missile on the straight and narrow. Perhaps it’s a tad overfirm on bumpy tar, but the tyres on the test vehicles at the launch were pumped up to their maximum, and the ride might smooth out with regular pressures.