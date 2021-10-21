New Audi A3 appeals despite high cost of extras

The midsized hatchback scene has been fading in recent times.

As consumers move en masse to crossovers and SUVs we’ve seen the demise of hatches like the Ford Focus and Renault Megane, while Volkswagen and Hyundai now only offer single high-performance derivatives of their five-door cars, namely the GTI and i30N.

There’s still some sales action in the premium end of the segment, however, and Audi recently launched its new A3 range to bring fresh competition for the BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A Class. The fourth-generation A3 arrived in five-door Sportback and four-door sedan guises, including high-performance S3 variants.

Sharing its MQB platform with the new eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf, the latest A3 has undergone an evolutionary upgrade without anything to shock or surprise. A style tweak sees the car adopting a bolder look with a larger single-frame grille and prominent air scoops, with more emphasised wheel arches.

The interior’s become more digitised and trapezoidal air vents replace the previous round ones, while the automatic gear lever has shrunk to a small stub.

Offered as an A3 option for the first time are Matrix LED headlights which split the light into smaller beams that turn on and off individually to illuminate precise sections of road — thus providing maximum night vision without blinding other road users.