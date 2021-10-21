Ford Raptor gets a spruced-up special edition

Ford has launched a special edition of the rally-inspired Ranger Raptor double cab that has been on the market for two-and-a-half years.

Aftermarket styling tweaks are popular among Ranger owners, and this factory upgrade, produced in limited numbers to ensure exclusivity, has several functional and styling enhancements to go with its off-road ability. As a reminder, that go-anywhere prowess is made possible by its towering 283mm ground clearance (51mm taller than a standard Ranger’s), increased front and rear wheel travel and Fox Position Sensitive Damping (PSD) shock absorbers that were exclusively developed for the Raptor.

Available in a choice of Conquer Grey, Frozen White, Performance Blue and Agate Black paint finishes, the new Ranger Raptor Special Edition adds twin matte black racing stripes — edged with red contrast lines — to the bonnet, roof, lower body sides, rear wings and tailgate to spice up the styling.

The front tow hooks are finished in red while the flared wheel arches, front and rear bumpers, door handles and signature Ford-embossed grille feature a matte black finish instead of the standard Ranger Raptor’s grey. Also new to this exclusive model is the integrated black sports hoop derived from the Ranger Wildtrak.