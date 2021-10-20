Range Rover teases ahead of next week’s full frontal

Land Rover has released teaser pictures of the new, fifth-generation Range Rover ahead of its world premiere next week.

The luxury SUV has served as the British brand’s flagship for five decades and is a favourite among royalty, politicians, business leaders and celebrities. The rival to the Mercedes-Maybach GLS and BMW X7 will be revealed on October 26 and go on sale soon afterwards.

Disguised prototypes have been seen testing in the UK and Europe over the past several months but the blurred profile shot above is the first officially issued by Jaguar Land Rover.

It reveals an evolutionary approach with a design that hasn’t strayed from the boxy styling of its forebears. Another picture shows a portion of the redesigned grille, but details of the headlights, tail lights and interior remain under wraps until the official unveiling.

Technical details are also slim, but it’s known that the new Range Rover will be made in standard and long-wheelbase versions as before, and that a new rear-wheel steering system will make its debut to sharpen the handling and make parking easier.